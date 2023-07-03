Newcastle jockey Lachlan Scorse strikes early for maiden victory at Muswellbrook

Lachlan Scorse, the grandson of late Newcastle group 1-winning jockey Alan Scorse, produced a well-rated effort aboard Rockbarton Roman to score a first win with just his fourth race ride on Monday at Muswellbrook.
Scorse, 19, who had his first race rides at Tuncurry on Saturday, took out the last - a class 3 handicap over 1450m - on the four-year-old gelding for his boss, Newcastle trainer David Atkins.
From gate five, Rockbarton Roman ($6.50) was allowed to stride ahead of race favourite Seahaven and take up the lead.
Scorse was able to dictate a moderate pace up front before calling on Rockbarton Roman, which was strong late to record a 1.21-length win.
It was a memorable moment for a proud Newcastle racing family. Lachlan's father, Mathew, is also a jockey, while his dad, Alan, was a two-time group 1 winner who racked up more than 1400 victories before becoming a successful trainer. Alan died in September 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Lachlan, who has ridden trackwork for two years, was thrilled to get a win so early in his career.
"It's a great feeling, I'm very, very happy," Scorse told Sky Racing. "It's a good way to start and I've been very lucky. David has been giving me lots of support and teaching me a lot, so it's a very good feeling.
"We got to the front easy enough and he was able to settle underneath me, which I was really happy with. Then I asked him for a bit and he gave, he dug down deep."
Jeremy Sylvester was looking to Highway Handicap assignments for Master Of Rewards after he was part of a drought-breaking double for the Cessnock trainer at Muswellbrook.
Master Of Rewards and Nosey came from well back with runs down the outside to win for Sylvester on the eight-race card, ending winless periods of one year and two and a half years respectively for the geldings.
Master Of Rewards, a four-year-old, was first-up in the 1000m class one handicap with Mikayla Weir aboard. He swooped late to win by just 0.11 of a length.
"I thought he'd run well but I just thought the 1000 might be too short," Sylvester said. "He trialled good here the other day and he had 60 kilos. I just said to Mikayla, just ride him patient and have the last crack, and it was a good win.
"We'll look for a Highway, 1400 and upwards. He's run some good races in the Highways."
Nosey, nine-year-old, later claimed the benchmark 58 handicap over 1000m with apprentice Kelsey Lenton in the saddle. He won by just under a length with a similar run.
"Armidale was a good run [when second last start]," Sylvester said.
"The little girl rode it again because it's just been a hard horse to place, getting down in his ratings, so she claimed three [kilograms] today, which helps.
"He tries and he's been running good races in harder races in the last six or seven runs. Luke Rolls and other riders have been telling me he's been good, he just needed a drop in grade, which is what we did today."
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock also grabbed a double at the meeting, taking favourites A Shooting Duck ($1.75) and Big Happiness ($4.40) to wins for trainer Cody Morgan and Kristen Buchanan respectively.
Bullock has the NSW premiership in his keeping, moving to 173.5 winners for the season.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.