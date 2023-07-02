Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Central Coast claims Inter-district title on final hole

By Lyn Banks
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Coast claims Inter-district title on final hole
Central Coast claims Inter-district title on final hole

Scone Golf Club hosted the annual men's Inter-district Match between Hunter River and Central Coast districts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.