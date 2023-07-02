Central Coast claims Inter-district title on final hole

Scone Golf Club hosted the annual men's Inter-district Match between Hunter River and Central Coast districts.
After two days of play and 18 matches, the result was determined on the final hole of play with Central Coast prevailing 91/2 to 81/2.
Scone players Wes Boyd, Mac Dawson and Jake Teague were undefeated. All played well on the final day in singles matches with wins to Wes and Mac and a squared match to Jake.
In Saturday's Fourball matches Jake and Wes had wins with their partners, whilst Mac had a squared match with his partner.
Trevor Wilson had a great round of 67 nett to be the monthly Mug winner on Saturday July 1 sponsored by the Scone RSL Group.
Three good rounds were also had by the grade prize winners with Tony O'Neill on 40 points winning A-grade, Steve Morse 39 points winning B-grade and David Adams 37 points winning C-grade.
Balls were won by these players plus Matthew Langan, Brody Wilson 36, Lyn Banks, Andrew Clydsdale 35, Jock O'Connor, Luke Stevens, Charlie Manning, Leanda Nutt 34, Tim Johnson and Annie Woods 33 points on a countback from Jason Dean (V) and Chris Bowman.
Annie Woods added to her ball supply by winning two NTP's on the 13th at 3.17 metres and the 17th at 2.96 metres. Phil McGuirk won the 4th at 15.23 metres and Chris Bowman the 8th at 2.46 metres.
On Thursday, June 29 the lady golfers were joined by 16 visitors in the Invitation Day kindly sponsored by Dordie Bragg.
The winners of the Irish Team Stableford event were Aberdeen players Karen Newton and Judy Miller who teamed with Yvonne Palmer and Barb Hobbs to have a remarkable 99 points.
Balls went to these players plus Vicky Lymbery and Jane Hegarty (Merriwa), Kathy Robinson and Lynda Cooper (Kurri) 91; Jo Bendall and Sue McDonald (Singleton), Annie Woods and Leanda Nutt 88; Hely Vandenbruggen and Trish Napier (Cypress Lakes), Nickie Cramsie and Sue Ford (Kurri) 86 points.
Sue Ford also won the NTP on the 13th .
Mick Soper was the best in the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday June 30. His round of 39 points beat runner up Craig McLeod on a countback.
Balls went to these players along with Shane Davis 38, Ross Banks 36, Josh Davis, Jake Teague 34, Will Druitt, Peter Teague 33, Scott Bourke and Paul McLoughlin 32 points.
This week at Scone the ladies will play an 18 Hole Stroke/Stableford for the Monthly Medal and Golf NSW Medal Round sponsored by Melanie's Jewelers and Mitani Cafe.
The "Wine O'Clock Putting" will also be on offer.
On Saturday the event will be an 18 Hole Individual and 2B Stableford Past Member's Day for the Don Albert Cup sponsored by Mick Reynolds, David Druce, Peter Teague and Jake Teague.
A good field is expected for the second playing of this event.
The Medley Stableford weekly competition will finish on Friday July 7.
