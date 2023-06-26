Twilight Fridays
Friday nights: Saddler's Creek Wines
Wine, food and live music is available at Saddler's Creek Wines in Pokolbin from 4pm until 7.30pm every Friday night. Twilight Friday Wine and Chill offers an outdoor wine experience with a relaxed vibe. Bookings can be made online via Saddler's Creek Wines website. For same day bookings, call the cellar door on (02) 4991 1770.
Emergency Services Expo
Saturday 1 July, 11am - 2pm - Wybong Hall
Learn life saving skills and join Hunter LLS Emergency Management Team along with partners from emergency services and support organisations on the day. Contact lori.mckern@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0419 186 271
Aberdeen Highland Games
Jefferson Park Aberdeen Saturday July 1
Having missed several years with COVID you can only but imagine the anticipation and excitement for our next event.The Games begin with a parade of bands, clan representatives and others that leads into the Massed Band Salute and Chieftain's Address that officially opens the day. Throughout the day there will be fun for all the family - there will be Highland and Country Dancing, Pipe Band displays, Strong Man events with the Kilted Warriors to enjoy as well as three-legged races, and the famed Kilted Dash.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre
Saturday July 1 6:00pm
Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize 2023; Flurries: Hanna Kay; Message Stick: Works by First Nations Artists; Oh, the Places You'll Go!: Goodstart Early Learning, Muswellbrook. Free entry. Exhibition launch sponsored by Holydene Estate Wines Exhibition Dates 3 July to 26 August 2023
Murrurundi Louise Frith - Object and Obsession
Open now until 16 July
We are delighted to announce the opening of Object and Obsession, Louise Frith's latest solo exhibition.Following a series of sold-out shows, including a sell out exhibition at Sydney Contemporary 2022, Louise Firth confirms her place as a highly collectable Australian artist. In this new body of work, Frith invites us into her home, focusing on the warmth of the Autumn sunshine as it casts its glow across her living space.The play of light draws new interest in familiar objects as they nestle in the shadows. These paintings beautifully showcase Frith's love of flora. The incredible response to Louise Frith's work resulted in the exhibition nearly selling out within moments of its private release.
