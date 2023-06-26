We are delighted to announce the opening of Object and Obsession, Louise Frith's latest solo exhibition.Following a series of sold-out shows, including a sell out exhibition at Sydney Contemporary 2022, Louise Firth confirms her place as a highly collectable Australian artist. In this new body of work, Frith invites us into her home, focusing on the warmth of the Autumn sunshine as it casts its glow across her living space.The play of light draws new interest in familiar objects as they nestle in the shadows. These paintings beautifully showcase Frith's love of flora. The incredible response to Louise Frith's work resulted in the exhibition nearly selling out within moments of its private release.