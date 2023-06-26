Landholders interested in learning about forest regrowth particularly on-farm forestry enjoyed a Sunday education day earlier this month at the "Dawsons Hill" property at Goorangoola east of Singleton.
The day hosted by the Singleton Shire Landcare Network and Hunter Farm Forestry Network Inc. attracted people from throughout the Hunter keen to learn about farm regrowth - how to promote it, how to manage it and the benefits of farm forestry.
One of the guest speakers was Trevor Woolley from the Hunter Farm Forestry Network who brings years of experience of developing farm forestry.
"Dawsons Hill" has been held by Jan Walsh's family for generations and she spoke about how land clearing had led to landslips in the steeper country.
She is keen to see native trees like the Hunter River Red Gum, which is endangered, become more than standalone mature species on her property.
The Hunter River Red Gum population is the only naturally occurring population of River Reds found east of the Great Dividing Range.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
