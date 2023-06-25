Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook Council along with a band of volunteers are proud to announce their rehabilitation of Muscle Creek is completed

Updated June 26 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:37am
A three-year Rehabilitation Project at Muscle Creek (a Community and Environmental Benefit Project) tackled by Council with the help of a wide range of volunteers has been completed.

