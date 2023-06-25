A three-year Rehabilitation Project at Muscle Creek (a Community and Environmental Benefit Project) tackled by Council with the help of a wide range of volunteers has been completed.
The one-hectare project site, is a long, narrow corridor with steep sloping land, lies between Muscle Creek and the railway corridor.
On grounds works involved planning 3000 native seedlings and the control of weed species. Despite supplier shortages due to COVID 19, and creek flooding, all on ground works and community engagement activities have been successfully delivered.
Sustainability officer Mick Brady said that community awareness and volunteering opportunities and a lot of hard graft have led to the successful completion of the project.
"This project would not have succeeded without the support of residents, community groups and local businesses. Council was supported by Muswellbrook Golf Club, Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), Hunter Sustainability Landcare Team, Muscle Creek Landcare, Martindale Creek Catchment Landcare, Final Form Regeneration, Warrior Disability Services, Muswellbrook Shire Local Family History Society, Hunter Bird Observers Club and Muswellbrook South Public School, he said.
"Six bird signs, a Muscle Creek artwork sign, a History of Muscle Creek sign, three natural areas signs and a Birding Routes of Muswellbrook Shire brochure have all been produced as part of the project. As well there has been a native bee workshop, seven bird watching walks, two water watch activities, and two Muscle Creek field trips".
A total of 222 volunteers participated in 10 volunteering events and five tree planting events were held with over 100 volunteers planting over 2100 native seedlings. Two Muscle Creek litter clean ups were also completed.
Martindale Creek Catchment Landcare held a workshop on plant identification and propagation, with 10 members of the community and Muswellbrook Golf Club staff learning how to grow plants.
Anyone interested in joining future community sustainability activities should contact Council 6549 3700 or email sustainability@muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au
