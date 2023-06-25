Hunter Valley News
Julie Leckie claims eagle prize as Leah Jamieson wins stableford

By Lyn Banks
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:25am, first published 8:13am
Dordie Bragg and Julie Leckie had a great round of one over par to result in 67.5 nett to progress to the next round Golf NSW/Keno "Let's Play Ambrose" at Scone Golf Club on Wednesday, June 21.

