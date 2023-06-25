Julie Leckie claims eagle prize as Leah Jamieson wins stableford

Dordie Bragg and Julie Leckie had a great round of one over par to result in 67.5 nett to progress to the next round Golf NSW/Keno "Let's Play Ambrose" at Scone Golf Club on Wednesday, June 21.
The pair were just ahead of Leah Jamieson and Cath Payne who had 68.25 nett in Wednesday's qualifying even which was delayed until 9am when frost finally lifted.
On Thursday June 22, the ladies backed up for the playing of an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Hunter Belle and it was also the District Medal qualifying round.
The winner with a very good round of 38 points was Leah Jamieson. The runner up was Lyn Banks on 35 points on a countback from Annie Woods. Lyn took out the NTP on the 13th and Leah won the Birdie Box of 2 balls on the same hole.
In another highlight Julie Leckie had her first eagle from 70 metres the 14th hole to win the Dawson Estate Agents Eagles Nest Prize!
The District Medal qualifiers were:
Division 1- Leah Jamieson 70 nett from Lyn Banks and Annie Woods 73 nett;
Division 2- Leanda Nutt 76 nett from Fiona Simson 78 nett;
Division 3- Nickie Cramsie 33 points from Sue Williams 28 points.
The winners will contest the District playoff at Kurri in October.
The ball winners were: Leah Jamieson 38, Lyn Banks, Annie Woods 35, Julie Leckie, Nickie Cramsie 33 and Leanda Nutt 32 on a countback from Fiona Simson.
On Saturday June 24 in breezy conditions, a field of more than 50 players played an 18 Hole Stableford event sponsored by Charlie and Barry Wintle.
The afternoon players came in with the best scores with the winner being John Roe who had 38 points.
The runner up was Wes Boyd with 37 points on a countback from third prize winner David Bradshaw.
The NTP's were shared around with the 4 th going to Jeff Harrington at 3.74 metres, the 8 th to visitor Lachie Higgins at 3.14 metres, the 13th to Ross Banks 0.64 metres which was also a jackpot for inside a metre, and Alan Wood just missed out on the same finishing at 1.04 metres on the 17th .
The ball winners were John Roe 38, Wes Boyd, David Bradshaw 37, Charlie Wintle, Phil McGuirk, Leah Jamieson, Tony O'Neill, Will O'Donnell, Joel Adams (V) 36, Rod Vaughan, Lyn Banks, Mick Reynolds, Mick Curry, Trevor Wilson, Brodie Wilson 35, Richard Thew (V), Neil Clydsdale, Andy Thrift, Ross Banks, Lachie Higgins (V) and Stuart Dawson all on 33 points.
The weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford on Friday, June 23 was well supported again.
Good scores were required to win a prize with Will Druitt on 39 points being the winner and Bardie Badenhorst 38 points runner-up.
Balls went to these players plus Jono Keep 38, Mac Dawson, Cameron French 36, Mick Soper, Adam Brayshaw, David O'Brien 35, Luke Stevens 34, Neil Clydsdale and Peter Teague 33 points.
This week at Scone the players can contest plenty of golf and also the club will host the men's Inter District match between Hunter River District and Central Coast District on both Saturday and Sunday July 1 and 2.
There are 12 players in each team including three Scone players representing the HRDGA, Wes Boyd, Mac Dawson and Jake Teague.
On Thursda, June 29 the ladies will have sixteen visitors join them for the Invitation Day 4 Person Irish Team Stableford kindly sponsored by Dordie Bragg.
On Saturday, July 1 the Scone RSL Group Monthly Mug will be played as an 18 Hole Stroke/Stableford event.
The weekly Medley Stableford continues to offer extra rounds of golf for members and visitors.
