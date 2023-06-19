In an optimistic note at the Singleton Pasture Field Day last week Taree based agronomist Josh Hack said many producers are only 30-50mm from being okay.
"That's the best way to approach this winter for beef, dairy and fodder producers if they manage their pastures now before heading into spring," he said.
"If you have spent money on sowing pastures then look after them now for the best results in spring otherwise those pastures won't be there in spring."
The field day held on fellow agronomist Kyle Ropa's Hunter River irrigation farm on the outskirts of Singleton is also the site of the ongoing Local Land Services pasture trials which are always of interest to those attending the field days.
Mr Hack said the record breaking overnight cool temperatures and associated frosts across the country during May had slowed pastures growth rates.
"The drop in soil temperatures has delayed growth in pastures especially those sown in April. Last year we had issues with wet weather this year its soil temperatures," he said.
"Slower growth rates means longer rotations between grazing."
In some good news for farmers the costs of fertilisers have fallen since this time last year.
Urea that was $1300-$1400/tonne in 2022 is back to $850/t.
With no quality fodder around after two poor hay growing seasons locally due to the big wet dairyfarmers along the coast are looking interstate to South Australia and Victoria to buy hay, said Hunter Local Land Services's senior agronomist Peter Beale who spoke about the economics of watering where applicable and fertilising pastures.
He also advised producers to keep a positive attitude as even in El Nino years rain does arrive and things could turn around with warmer weather arriving in August.
Given the demand for fodder all the agronomists speaking at the field day suggested if you had irrigation available then it was worthwhile to use that water and get the pastures and fodder crops moving along to meet that demand.
Mr Ropa said, with irrigation, top quality feed can be grown for $250/tonne of dry matter.
"That's high quality feed compared to paying $500/t dry matter for fodder you buy in," he said. "If you can produce your own feed on farm the economics are good and any surplus can be on sold. On our farm we are completely sold out and have orders for silage we expect to cut in four weeks."
Hunter Local Land Services Livestock Officer Teresa Hogan said livestock producers faced with a tough winter should alway opt to act early - sell and or feed. "Do not wait - act now," she advised.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
