Twilight Fridays
Friday nights: Saddler's Creek Wines
Wine, food and live music is available at Saddler's Creek Wines in Pokolbin from 4pm until 7.30pm every Friday night. Twilight Friday Wine and Chill offers an outdoor wine experience with a relaxed vibe. Bookings can be made online via Saddler's Creek Wines website. For same day bookings, call the cellar door on (02) 4991 1770.
Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival
Rydges Resort Hunter Valley- Saturday 24 June 11am to 5pm
The 2023 Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival has attracted 54 of the Valley's best wineries and brewers, along with quality dining and entertainment throughout the festival at Lovedale on Saturday 24 June. With the Hunter Valley boasting an outstanding 2023 vintage, there will be plenty of reasons to taste the wines from legendary producers such as Drayton's, Brokenwood, Hungerford Hill, McGuigans and Pepper Tree, as well as boutique wineries like Gundog, Gartelman, 1813 and Comyns & Co. Brewers such as Block n Tackle Brewery, Shout and Sydney Brewery will be exhibiting, along with an enticing array of tempting artisan foods from local providores including the Upper Hunter Smokehouse, Donarch Fine Chocolates and the Hunter Valley Cheese Factory.
Cooking for One
Merriwa CWA Hall Tuesday June 27 from 9:30am
The highly successful "Cooking for One" workshop is hitting the road and our next stop is Merriwa! Join us on Tuesday, 27 June from 9:30am - 1pm at the Merriwa CWA Rooms. Don't miss this opportunity to master the art of cooking delicious, economical meals for one or two with our local culinary expert, Jane Sullivan. For just $5, you'll: Learn to create mouth-watering, economical dishes; Discover the benefits of eating seasonally ;Reduce waste in your kitchen Spaces are limited. Contact Tash on 0458 574 015 to make your booking.
Emergency Services Expo
Saturday 1 July, 11am - 2pm - Wybong Hall
Learn life saving skills and join Hunter LLS Emergency Management Team along with partners from emergency services and support organisations on the day. Contact lori.mckern@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0419 186 271
Aberdeen Highland Games
Jefferson Park Aberdeen Saturday July 1
Having missed several years with COVID you can only but imagine the anticipation and excitement for our next event.The Games begin with a parade of bands, clan representatives and others that leads into the Massed Band Salute and Chieftain's Address that officially opens the day. Throughout the day there will be fun for all the family - there will be Highland and Country Dancing, Pipe Band displays, Strong Man events with the Kilted Warriors to enjoy as well as three-legged races, and the famed Kilted Dash.
