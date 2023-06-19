The 2023 Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival has attracted 54 of the Valley's best wineries and brewers, along with quality dining and entertainment throughout the festival at Lovedale on Saturday 24 June. With the Hunter Valley boasting an outstanding 2023 vintage, there will be plenty of reasons to taste the wines from legendary producers such as Drayton's, Brokenwood, Hungerford Hill, McGuigans and Pepper Tree, as well as boutique wineries like Gundog, Gartelman, 1813 and Comyns & Co. Brewers such as Block n Tackle Brewery, Shout and Sydney Brewery will be exhibiting, along with an enticing array of tempting artisan foods from local providores including the Upper Hunter Smokehouse, Donarch Fine Chocolates and the Hunter Valley Cheese Factory.