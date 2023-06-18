War on Waste recognition

Three local schools, Martindale Public School, Muswellbrook South Public School and Muswellbrook Preschool recently received War on Waste awards from Muswellbrook Council in recognition of their waste management efforts.
Sharon Rivers, Principal of Martindale Public School said the school has a mission to teach children about recycling and actively recycling any components they can in their rural location.
"Our new endeavour, supported by the War on Waste project, is to collect return and earn drink containers. Students as young as kindergarten are careful to correctly gather these containers so that the recycling process can earn us some dollars towards items such plants for our veggie garden," she said.
Muswellbrook Preschool Kindergarten tackle the waste problem as a team.
"We work together to find ways to manage waste and encourage the children to be involved in finding solutions to where their rubbish goes as a way of becoming socially responsible and show respect for their environment." Kate Simpson from Muswellbrook Preschool Kindergarten said.
Tara Jeans, Muswellbrook South Public School's P C Grants Officer, said staff and students take part in programs that significantly reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.
"We estimate we are diverting approximately 1,110 11lt buckets of scraps and 80 garbage bags of can/bottles from landfill a year. This creates compost for our gardens, and we use recycled water for all the gardens as well as the chicken coop. The school is proud of the positive impact they are having on the environment while educating students on the importance of sustainability," she said.
The War on Waste project is a NSW Environment Protection Authority Waste Less, Recycle More.
From 2012 to June 2022 the Waste Less, Recycle More initiative invested $802 million to deliver the largest waste and recycling funded program in Australia. More initiative, funded from the waste levy. If your organisation is interested in the War on Waste program, please contact Council on 6549 3700, email sustainability@muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au or visit Sustainable Futures -Muswellbrook on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.