War on Waste recognition

Updated June 19 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 8:58am
Three local schools, Martindale Public School, Muswellbrook South Public School and Muswellbrook Preschool recently received War on Waste awards from Muswellbrook Council in recognition of their waste management efforts.

