Scone Golf: David and Matt O'Donnell win stableford

Play was delayed on Saturday, June 17, at Scone Golf Course while the huge frost dissipated.
After that the day was ideal for golf and there were some very good scores. James and Justin Smart sponsored the Individual and 2Ball Odds and Evens Stableford event with a field of 50 players.
The winners of the 2Ball Odd and Evens Stableford were David O'Donnell and Matt O'Donnell who had 39 points.
The runners up were Scott Bourke and Will Druitt 38 points and the third prize went to Lyn Banks and Josh Whale one point further back.
David O'Donnell had the best round of the day with one over par for 41 points which contributed greatly to the team score. The individual prize went to Barb Hobbs who also had a top round of 40 points.
The NTP's were won by Matt Hobbs 1.32 metres on the 4th, George Davidson 2.48m on the 8th, Will Druitt 3.70m on the 13th and Rod Vaughan 3.85m on the 17th .
The ball winners: David O';Donnell 41, Barb Hobbs 40, Tony O'Neill, Will Druitt, Gordon Halliday, Lyn Banks, Josh Whale, David Druce 37, David Druce, Brad Hockley, Trevor Wilson, Mac Dawson 35, Charlie Wintle, Steve Morse, Paul Smart 34, Phil McGuirk, Clayton Rogers, Stuart Sheldrake, Josh Noble, Justin Smart and Scott Bourke all on 33 points on a countback from George Davidson.
On Thursday, June 15,, the ladies played an 18-hole stableford sponsored by The Thoroughbred.
Yvonne Palmer won the day with a fine round of 38 points. Cath Payne took home the runners up voucher for her 36 points.
These two players were also the winner and runner up in the annual event Thoroughbred Trophy for the best two out of three stableford rounds.
Yvonne's consistent 38 and 38 points had her finish one point ahead of Cath. Lyn Banks won the NTP on the 8 th and balls went to Yvonne Palmer 38, Cath Payne 36, Lyn Banks 35, Barb Hobbs, Noreeen Marshall, Leah Jamieson 34 and Annie Woods 33 points.
In the weekly 18-hole medley stableford concluding Friday, June 16, Craig McLeod was the winner with 39 points, from runner up Matthew Crichton 38, and third place Mal Nash 37 points.
The event was well supported with 25-players having a game. Balls went to these players plus Glen Tarrant 36, Tom Fitzgerald 35, Graham White 34, Josh Davis, Callum Strachan, Tim Smith, Jake Teague 33, Mick Reynolds 32, Tim Clarke and Daniel Nash 31 points on a countback from Jarrod Campbell.
Scone Golf Club hosted a round of the Golf NSW/ Jack Newton "Juniors on the Move" on Sunday, June 18..
There were seven players from a number of clubs playing nine holes on a modified course.
In a busy week of golf at Scone the Upper Hunter Vets will play on Tuesday June 20, the ladies will conduct the Golf NSW Keno "Let's Play Ambrose" event on Wednesday, June 21.
On Thursday, June 22 the ladies will play an 18-hole stroke/stableford sponsored by Hunter Belle. It will also be the District Medal qualifying round.
On Saturday, June 24, Charlie and Barry Wintle will sponsor an 18-hole stableford event, and as usual the weekly Medley Stableford is on offer everyday with play restricted to after 1pm on Thursday.
