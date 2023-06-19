Devils pushed as Colts beat Scone

The Group 21 ladder remains unchanged despite an amazing round of games in which top side Denman just scraped home against bottom team Aberdeen and Muswellbrook smashed Singleton.
The results almost overshadowed Greta-Branxton's 34-16 win against reigning premiers Scone at Scone, in which the Colts kept the home side scoreless after leading 18-16 at half-time.
The second-half belonged to the Colts with the Thoroughbreds shooting themselves in the foot with errors.
In a period of about 10 minutes Scone found a variety of ways to give up possession eight times.
The result squares the ledger between the two clubs with the Thoroughbreds winning 48-14 at Greta in round four.
For the Colts, Jesse Cronin and Billy Mitchell scored doubles and Reuben Andrews and Josh Cagney also crossed in the six try to three effort. Patrick Andrews kicked three conversions and two penalties.
Scone's tries were scored by Blake Johnston, Sam Fechner and Jared Austin. Jack Pennel converted two of three kicks at goal.
At Aberdeen's Jefferson Park, Devils second-rower Franki Tuivaiti ran in a hat-trick as Denman had a narrow 32-28 win to maintain top spot on the ladder.
The six tries to five victory also included four-pointers to Ethan Fowles, James Olds and Penikolo Latu for Denman. Luc Franco got a double for Aberdeen along with tries to Ben Lee, Matthew Hay and Gabriel Bouscayrol.
Singleton's season continues to fluctuate in form and the Greyhounds' record slumped to four wins and five losses after they were beaten 32-4 win by the Muswellbrook Rams at Olympic Park.
Muswellbrook had six individual try scorers and Kane Cubillo kicked four goals, while Singleton's try was scored by Jarrad Castledine.
Denman leads the competition on 15 points, followed by Greta-Branxton on 14, Scone third on 10, Singleton fourth on 8, Muswellbrook fifth and Aberdeen last with one point.
In Saturday games this week, Singleton host Greta-Branxton and Denman are home to Muswellbrook. On Sunday Aberdeen host Scone.
Aberdeen and Singleton remain top after round nine.
In games on the weekend, Aberdeen smashed Denman 46-12 with Trent Locke-Walker soring a hat-trick and Josh Watson a double.
Singleton defeated Muswellbrook 40-0 with Tyson Cullen and Michael West both scoring doubles.
Greta-Branxton won a thriller defeating Scone 16-14.
The Tigers and Greyhounds are both equal on 12 points, however, Aberdeen has a better for and against and has played seven games, one fewer than Singleton.
Merriwa are third on 10 points but have played just six games. They are equal on 10 points with Greta-Branxton (seven games) and Scone (eight games).
Denman and Muswellbrook are both without a win.
In Ladies League Tag, Murrundi and Singleton was postponed and Aberdeen beat Denman 12-8. Scone had the bye.
In under-18s, Scone thrashed Denman 62-0 and Singleton defeated Muswellbrook 54-8.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
