Devils pushed as Colts beat Scone

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:30am
Greta Branxton's Billy Mitchell scored two tries in the Colt's 34-16 win against Scone. File picture
The Group 21 ladder remains unchanged despite an amazing round of games in which top side Denman just scraped home against bottom team Aberdeen and Muswellbrook smashed Singleton.

