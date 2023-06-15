The Caifu Property approach: Unlocking success in property investment and development

In the dynamic world of property investment and development, it can be challenging to navigate through the noise and find a partner that truly understands your goals and aspirations. However, Caifu Property stands out as a trusted and proven name in the industry.



With a track record of impressive accomplishments and a unique approach to creating wealth through small profitable developments, Caifu Property offers a pathway to success for time-poor professionals and active property investors.

Proven excellence and recognition:

Caifu Property's commitment to excellence has earned them prestigious accolades and industry recognition. In 2018, they were named a finalist for the Best Property Investment Advisors Award by Your Investment Magazine.



The following year, they clinched the top spot, solidifying their position as the best in the field. Such recognition serves as a testament to their dedication to delivering outstanding results for their clients.

Delivering remarkable results:

Caifu Property's ability to generate substantial returns on investment is truly remarkable. In 2021, their average Gross Uplift on completion across projects amounted to an impressive $215,934, equating to an average return on development cost of 25.8 per cent.



Even in the challenging year of 2022, Caifu Property maintained a strong performance, with an average Gross Uplift on completion of $174,657 and a return on development cost of 16.92 per cent. These figures underscore the consistent success and financial gains their clients have experienced.

A wholesale approach and adding value:

Caifu Property's philosophy centres around adopting a wholesale approach to property investment. This approach ensures that clients never pay full retail price for a property, allowing them to maximise their returns. By focusing on adding value to properties, Caifu Property fast-tracks the growth of clients' investment portfolios.



Their team of experts diligently sources off-market opportunities that offer significant equity potential. These opportunities are exclusively available to Automatic Equity clients, providing them with exclusive access to high-value projects.

Unparalleled expertise and guidance:

At the helm of Caifu Property is Drew Evans, the director and an active property investor himself. With a personal property portfolio valued at $25 million, Drew brings invaluable insights and expertise to the table. His passion lies in helping clients benefit from the same strategy that has propelled his own portfolio.



Drew is a sought-after speaker on podcasts, where he shares his knowledge on topics such as the pitfalls of retail property investments, strategies to fast-track property investment portfolios, and the importance of building a development pipeline.

A partner for long-term success:

Caifu Property's dedication to building long-term relationships is a cornerstone of their business. They offer a comprehensive armchair development service, providing clients with access to a full-time portfolio strategist, property coach, acquisitions team, and wholesale off-market profitable projects.



From initial research and due diligence to contract handling and project management, Caifu Property is committed to guiding their clients every step of the way.

For time-poor professionals and active property investors seeking to unlock the full potential of their investments, Caifu Property Pty Ltd is the partner of choice. Their proven track record, commitment to excellence, and unique wholesale approach set them apart from the competition.



With Caifu Property, clients gain access to exclusive off-market opportunities, expert guidance, and a partner dedicated to their long-term success. Experience the Caifu Property difference and embark on a journey towards financial prosperity in property investment and development.

