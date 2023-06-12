Hunter Valley News
Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces draws thousands to watch sheep parade down the Golden Highway

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 10:49am
Donning bright red socks, 200 sheep flocked down the Golden Highway over the King's Birthday weekend as part of Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces.

