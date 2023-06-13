Muswellbrook Anglican Parish celebrates 180 years Advertising Feature

The Reverend Angela Peverell, Rector of Muswellbrook Anglican. Picture supplied

Muswellbrook Anglican Parish is reaching a remarkable milestone of 180 years, having been established in July 1843, just 10 years after Muswellbrook was gazetted as a town.

The Reverend Angela Peverell, Rector of Muswellbrook Anglican, is very excited to be able to host a celebratory service of Holy Communion at St Alban's, in honour of this auspicious occasion and to celebrate the spirit of togetherness with the community in Muswellbrook and the Upper Hunter.

The Celebration Eucharist will take place this Sunday, June 18 at 10.30am at St Alban's Muswellbrook, followed by lunch at the Royal Hotel Muswellbrook.

Muswellbrook Anglican has a very rich history in the Upper Hunter.

The original Church of St Alban's Muswellbrook was built in 1843 and during the same year the first Rector of Muswellbrook, Reverend William Gore, was appointed. The church was consecrated by Bishop William Broughton (Bishop of Australia) in 1845.

The original parish included St Matthias in Denman, before the Anglican Parish of Denman was created in its own right in 1876.

The heritage-listed St Alban's Anglican Church in Muswellbrook. Picture by Matthew Perry

1876 was also the year that the "new" St Alban's Church was consecrated by the first Bishop of Newcastle, Bishop William Tyrell, on June 17. The rector at that time was Archdeacon William White.

Reverend Angela said they had chosen June 18 as the celebration date because it is the closest Sunday to the feast day of their patron saint, St Alban.



"St Alban was the first British martyr of the Christian faith, martyred on June 22 in the 3rd or 4th century. St Alban's story is an amazing act of Christian faith and witness and very much worth googling!" she said.

The Muswellbrook Anglican Parish has been fortunate to have some greatly respected rectors and assistant priests who have pastored over many generations to the people of Muswellbrook and the Upper Hunter.

Many people in the town and wider community will remember Bishop Garry Parker, the Reverend Canon Francis, the Reverend Canon Rush, the Reverend Canon Ashley-Brown, Archdeacon Colvin Ford, Bishop Ian Palmer, and most recently, Reverend Scott Dulley.



Reverend Angela is the first woman to be rector of the parish of Muswellbrook.

Muswellbrook Anglican was also the parish where one of the first women priests in the Anglican Church in Newcastle, Reverend Maree Armstrong, served as an assistant priest. The current Archdeacon of Newcastle, the Venerable Canon Arthur Copeman, was also an assistant priest at St Alban's.

"Muswellbrook Anglican has a proud history of community outreach and pastoral support to the people of Muswellbrook," Reverend Angela said. "We are immensely grateful to our volunteers at the St Alban's Ministry Centre, and our community barbecue at the church hall with Muswellbrook Rotary Club."