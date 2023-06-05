A 'difficult report to read' says Repacholi

The report Suicide in the Australian Mining Industry: A National Study by researchers from the University of Melbourne's School of Population and Global Health, was commissioned by MATES in Mining, Construction and Energy and is the first national study to look into suicide rates in the mining sector.
It was launched last week at Glencore's Ravensworth mine near Singleton and one of its findings was the need to undertake further research.
Mr Repacholi was one of the guest speakers at the launch which also included the attendance of a number of Ravensworth employees.
"It is no secret that miners work long and hard and often away from home,'' said Mr Repacholi who worked for a number of years at Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW).
"It is a tough gig with rotating rosters and you can often fell like you are own your own, and your own thoughts dominate.
"This report is a call for action by getting the right data from more research."
"We need more work like this to both understand and provide support for the issues that our workforce and our community are facing.''
Study author Associate Professor Tania King said the report estimated that suicide rates among mining workers is between 11 and 25 per 100,000 - and probably closer to 25 per 100,000.
"That is the clearest picture we can establish,'' Associate Professor King said. "Research that might inform the development of industry-specific suicide prevention programs has been hampered by a lack of historical data into rates of workplace-specific suicide.''
The report also suggests rates of suicide among male mining workers may be increasing, while suicide rates for males across most other workplace categories show some decline.
Grahame Kelly, General Secretary, Mining and Energy Union, also spoke about life at the coalface having worked at Warkworth mine for 20 years before becoming a union official.
He said the report and the collaboration that exists between the union, mining companies like Glencore and MATES in Mining was the best outcome for mining workers.
"Previously, and probably still today, we don't talk enough about mental health and suicide prevention in our industry," he said.
"The core ethos of the union is mates helping mates that's what we have been doing for nearly 170 years. So when all parts of the industry come together to help each other the outcome will be positive."
Mr Kelly said the union was first approached in 2012 by Glencore's Director of Health, Safety and Training, Kylie Ah Wong.
"In the six months before that meeting there had been seven suicides. We were struggling. From that meeting we are here today developing the skills and resources we didn't have in 2012 to help our mates," he said.
Mrs Ah Wong said partnerships such as the Mates and Mining and Glencore helped foster a supportive culture, raising awareness and encouraging open conversations about suicide and mental health within the mining industry.
""Our employees look out for one another's safety every shift, and that sense of camaraderie is deeply embedded in the mining industry. It makes sense to use that same approach when it comes to looking out for the mental health and wellbeing of our workmates."
MATES is a charity established in 2008 to reduce the high level of suicide among Australian construction, energy and mining workers. MATES in Mining provides awareness training on the ground to mining industry workers to give them the skills to recognise the signs a workmate might be struggling with life. MATES provides suicide prevention through community development programs on sites, and by supporting workers in need through case management and a 24/7 help line.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.