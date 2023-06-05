Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

The report 'Suicide in the Australian Mining Industry: A National Study' was launched last week at Ravensworth mine near Singleton

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated June 6 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'difficult report to read' says Repacholi
A 'difficult report to read' says Repacholi

The report Suicide in the Australian Mining Industry: A National Study by researchers from the University of Melbourne's School of Population and Global Health, was commissioned by MATES in Mining, Construction and Energy and is the first national study to look into suicide rates in the mining sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.