Merriwa is gearing up once again for their annual Festival of the Fleeces to be held this coming long weekend June 9-11.
Festival of the Fleeces, president Rob Tindall, said everything was going well with the event as the Upper Hunter town gets ready to host its biggest crowd of the year.
"We have a few new activities including a working sheep dog competition at the showground and plenty of kids entertainment Fairy La La Land Shows, Petting Zoo, Snake Tails and Thomas the Trackless Train," he said.
"There will be great food available from local cafes and food stall, plenty of coffee and great country hospitality.
"So please come along and enjoy the weekend in Merriwa."
The highlight of the Festival remains the running of the sheep down the main street of Merriwa Bettington Street from 12 midday on Saturday.
Dressed in bright red socks the sheep honour the wool tradition of the district and its agricultural heritage.
On Friday the opening night head to the Merriwa Sports Club where there will be live music ( Mick Fetch Music), dancing, and according to the organisers mouth-watering local food from 6:00pm.
During the night there will be an cuction supporting Can Assist.
Saturday starts from 8:30am when the the main street and surrounding area comes alive with rides, market stalls, street entertainers and much more. Don't miss the Muswellbrook Physie Group at 10am with 8 short routines. Physie (physical culture) fuses dance styles such as jazz, ballet, hip hop, contemporary, aerobic dance and even yoga. There will also be shearing demonstrations on Saturday.
Dog high jump from 1:00pm Saturday is sure to entertain. Don't miss this event at the eastern end of Bettington Street.
These is intermittent sheep dog demonstrations to help you understand what the trainer and dog are doing when the hard work begins. You'll have time to ask questions and you may even get an insight into your own "four-legged mate" and realise what makes them tick.
Live entertainment at the showground on Saturday evening and on Sunday morning renowned bush poet Carol Heuchan will be judging at this year's Bush Poet's Breakfast on Sunday morning. Don't miss this rollicking good time at the Merriwa Sports Club. Brekky 8am. Poetry starts at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.