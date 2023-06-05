Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Head to Merriwa this long weekend for Festival of Fleeces and watch those fleeces on four legs run through the main street on Saturday

Updated June 5 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The grand parade makes its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep.
The grand parade makes its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep.
Bush sheep dog competition is a new event at this year's event. Picture supplied.
Bush sheep dog competition is a new event at this year's event. Picture supplied.
Rosie the sheep, the ambassador of the Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces, made a special appearance at Hunter Warbirds.
Rosie the sheep, the ambassador of the Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces, made a special appearance at Hunter Warbirds.

Merriwa is gearing up once again for their annual Festival of the Fleeces to be held this coming long weekend June 9-11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.