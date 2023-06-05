Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Netball Association's U17s and U15 rep teams off to the NSW State championships this weekend

Updated June 6 2023 - 8:33am, first published June 5 2023 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muswellbrook Netball Association's U17s representative team to play at the state finals this weekend. Picture supplied.
Muswellbrook Netball Association's U17s representative team to play at the state finals this weekend. Picture supplied.

Muswellbrook U15s and U17s representatives sides head to Newcastle this long weekend to contest the state netball championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.