Muswellbrook U15s and U17s representatives sides head to Newcastle this long weekend to contest the state netball championships.
The U17s team will be competing in Division 3 where they will play 19 teams from throughout NSW. The girls in both teams have been training hard this year with the U17s attending carnivals at Gosford, Westlakes, Woy Woy, Newcastle and Maitland. At their first carnival at Gosford in March the U17s played in super hot conditions and recorded only four loses. The girls are excited and looking forward to the challenges of three days of competitive netball. They would really like to thank their sponsors for their support.
The Muswellbrook Netball Association wishes U17s Claudia Murray, Sidney Murray, Gabby Fuller, Jade Constable, Jasmyn Stewart, Samara Curry, Phoebe Raisbeck, Annika Edwards, Ella Angel, Lauren Neverov, and U15s Chelsea, Bai, Eden, Sophie, Acacia, Indya, Scarlet, Eva, Mia and Sarah all the best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.