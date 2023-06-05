The U17s team will be competing in Division 3 where they will play 19 teams from throughout NSW. The girls in both teams have been training hard this year with the U17s attending carnivals at Gosford, Westlakes, Woy Woy, Newcastle and Maitland. At their first carnival at Gosford in March the U17s played in super hot conditions and recorded only four loses. The girls are excited and looking forward to the challenges of three days of competitive netball. They would really like to thank their sponsors for their support.