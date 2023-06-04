Hunter Valley News
NSW's leading agriculture and agribusiness careers expo is coming to Sydney this month with AgVision 2023

Updated June 5 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 9:12am
Agricultural careers expo
Agricultural careers expo

Planting the seed for rewarding careers in agriculture, NSW's leading agriculture and agribusiness careers expo is coming to Sydney this month with AgVision 2023 taking place at Sydney Showground on Wednesday, 28th June.

