Agricultural careers expo

Planting the seed for rewarding careers in agriculture, NSW's leading agriculture and agribusiness careers expo is coming to Sydney this month with AgVision 2023 taking place at Sydney Showground on Wednesday, 28th June.
This interactive career expo is the biggest agricultural careers event in Australia and offers students in years 9 -12 the chance to experience a wide range of careers available in the agriculture sector.
Head of Education, Duncan Kendall said AgVision 2023 offers an invaluable opportunity for students to explore the scope of careers available in agriculture in a fun and interactive environment.
"Agriculture is an incredibly diverse and growing sector that offers something for everyone, and you don't have to be a farmer or move away from the city to be a part of it. Students could be interested in careers that contribute to solving climate change, feeding the global community in sustainable ways or development innovative technology for real change," Duncan Kendall said.
"Studies have shown that 75% of students entering agricultural careers do so without any ag experience in school. Our goal is to change this by offering students a chance to learn about the many different pathways available and by chatting to those working directly in these fields."
With over fifty presenters scheduled to share their insight and knowledge, students can learn from professionals such as Professor Simon de Graff FRSN FSRB from the University of Sydney or delve into the world of edible insects and the future of food before learn the tricks of the trade from a professional working dog trainer.
At only $20 per student, those interested are encouraged to register through their school this week. All teachers and adults are welcome to attend AgVision free of charge.
AgVision Sydney: The Details
WHEN: Wednesday 28 June 2023
WHERE: Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
TIME: 8:30am - 2:30pm
WHO: Students Years 9-12
ADMISSION: $20 per student
REGISTRATION: For further information and to register, contact the RAS education team at education@rasnsw.com.au.
You cen learn more about AgVision 2023 by visiting www.rasnsw.com.au/events/agvision
