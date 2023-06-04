Twilight Fridays
Friday nights: Saddler's Creek Wines
Wine, food and live music is available at Saddler's Creek Wines in Pokolbin from 4pm until 7.30pm every Friday night. Twilight Friday Wine and Chill offers an outdoor wine experience with a relaxed vibe. Bookings can be made online via Saddler's Creek Wines website. For same day bookings, call the cellar door on (02) 4991 1770.
Lets Wing It Festival
June 9-11 White Park, Scone
Let's Wing It Festival is a two day gloriously jam-packed event in Scone. The festival is headlined by artists including Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Fanny Lumsden, Catherine Britt, Andrew Swift, Matt Cornell and The Bushwackers.
Pelle Fisher - Motel Series
Michael Reid Gallery, Murrurundi until - 18 June
Motel Series, a stunning new presentation by Adelaide based artist Pelle Fisher. An incredible response to Pelle's work saw the exhibition sell out within moments of its private release. This is Fisher's first solo exhibition at Murrurundi making the result even more impressive. Bursting with fresh hues and geometrical harmony, Fisher demonstrates a deft mastery of space and colour, one which is both accessible and intriguing. Motel Series assembles ten captivating abstract paintings inspired by the colours and shapes of the great roadside motel.Motel Series is now beautifully displayed at Murrurundi.
Glenbawn Family Carp Muster
June 10 - 8:00am-4:00pm Glenbawn Dam
Come fishing with family & friends at the Glenbawn Family Carp Muster on Saturday June 10, 3 age groups, with great prizes & giveaways.
Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces
June 9-11: Merriwa CBD.
Every June long weekend Merriwa's main street and surrounding area comes alive with rides, market stalls, street entertainers and much more. From midday on Saturday the grand parade will make its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep in their red socks. This will be followed at 1pm by the Dog High Jump an exciting event that's sure to entertain. This will be held at the eastern end of Bettington Street.
Emergency Services Expo
Saturday 1 July, 11am - 2pm - Wybong Hall
Learn life saving skills and join Hunter LLS Emergency Management Team along with partners from emergency services and support organisations on the day. Contact lori.mckern@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0419 186 271
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.