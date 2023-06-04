Every June long weekend Merriwa's main street and surrounding area comes alive with rides, market stalls, street entertainers and much more. From midday on Saturday the grand parade will make its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep in their red socks. This will be followed at 1pm by the Dog High Jump an exciting event that's sure to entertain. This will be held at the eastern end of Bettington Street.

