With close to 100 air quality alerts being recorded so far this year in the Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook Council has joined a project, to measure air pollution using low cost sensors.
The Upper Hunter Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has 14 monitors in the region. It was been in existence for more than decade recording particulate pollution from PM10 (coarse) to PM2.5 (fine).
During 2019, at the height of the drought and the summer bushfires, more than 1000 alerts were recorded whereas during 2022 only 39 alerts were issued.
Poor air quality is regularly identified by residents in the Muswellbrook Shire as an area of concern and last year in a report prepared by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) it was stated that Muswellbrook was the third most polluted postcode in the country when it came to air pollution.
All of this has prompted Muswellbrook Council to join the Operational Network of Air Quality Impact Resources (OPENAIR) project in collaboration with the NSW Smart Sensing Network and the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
Low-cost air sensors will be deployed to measure PM2.5 and PM10 particles as well as temperature and humidity.
Later in the project the sensors will be moved closer to the New England Highway to measure levels of nitrogen dioxide - a pollutant emitted by diesel vehicles. The data will establish nitrogen dioxide levels to allow for a "before and after" comparison when the Muswellbrook Bypass is operational.
Exposure to high levels of PM2.5, PM10 and nitrogen dioxide has been known to increase respiratory health conditions like asthma and has the potential to lead to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
The new sensors are in addition to the air quality stations maintained by the DPE and the collected data will be made available to a range of agencies, including NSW Health.
Council's General Manager, Derek Finnigan, has expressed gratitude to the NSW Smart Sensing Network for the chance to participate in the project.
"We know that residents regularly identify air quality as an issue of concern to them. These sensors will collect data to help improve our knowledge on air quality, particularly at different times of the day and night and across the seasons," he said.
"We hope to be able to share the data collected with the community, local health services, and regulators to encourage best practice in this area, so we can all breathe cleaner air."
In the ACF's analysis of the National Pollutant Inventory's emission data it revealed that six of the 10 postcodes with the highest air pollution levels across the state host a coal-fired power station or coal mine.
