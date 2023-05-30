Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

With the Upper Hunter edging closer to recording 100 air quality alerts so far this year Muswellbrook Council has joined an air quality monitoring project

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracy Ward checks one of Muswellbrook' Council's air quality monitors. Picture supplied.
Tracy Ward checks one of Muswellbrook' Council's air quality monitors. Picture supplied.

With close to 100 air quality alerts being recorded so far this year in the Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook Council has joined a project, to measure air pollution using low cost sensors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.