The passing on of a loved one is among the most painful and overwhelming experiences. You may feel waves of solid and challenging emotions, varying from deep sadness and misery to shock and regret.

Purchasing funeral flowers lets you express sympathy during this difficult time and comfort mourners with love and appreciation. Moreover, funeral flowers let you honour your loved one. You can celebrate the accomplishments of your dear ones, honour their memories, and create lasting memorials. That said, here's a guide to buying funeral flowers.

Types of funeral flower arrangements

Below are some funeral flower arrangements you may consider:

1. Wreath

Floral wreaths are one of the most popular types of arrangements. They come in various shapes, styles and sizes. For example, you can select round wreaths to decorate the coffin or urn cremation of the departed. On the other hand, you can pick heart-shaped wreaths to signify your love for the deceased or star-shaped ones to celebrate the life of a veteran.

Besides that, you can use wreath flowers to express sympathy and condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

2. Casket spray

Another significant flower arrangement is the casket spray. With this, you lay it across the top of the coffin, mostly made of flowers important to the departed.

3. Cross

The cross arrangement is the same as a wreath, but the only difference is shape. Compared with a wreath, the shape of this type of arrangement is a cross. You can select this option if the deceased is a religious person.

4. Easel spray

This arrangement sits on an easel, so you can only view it from the front. It's made of different funeral flowers, including carnations, roses, and lilies.

These arrangements offer different ways to honour and express condolences for the departed.

Types of funeral flowers

The type of funeral flowers you pick can reveal your relationship with the deceased. Some of the most popular flowers are:

1. Roses

Roses have different colours, each with a unique meaning. For example, red roses denote love and grief, white is a symbol of spirituality and innocence, and yellow is sent by friends to indicate their bond with their loved ones.

2. Lilies

Like roses, lilies are also popular in funerals. They have a solid aromatic blossom that signifies the departed's soul returned to a peaceful state of innocence.

3. Orchids

Irrespective of the colour you choose, orchids generally mean always loving someone.

4. Carnations

These are primarily used in standing sprays and wreaths. Like other flowers, each colour has its unique meaning.

5. Gladiolus

These flowers come in various bright shades and denote the strength of character of the deceased. They're tall and ideal for sprays, where flowers of different heights converge to make a visually fantastic arrangement of sympathy florals.

Each of these flowers carries its own symbolism and can help you express your sentiments and honour the departed.

Tips for purchasing funeral flowers

You'd want to buy funeral flowers that signify your intended purpose. To purchase perfect florals for your loved one:

1. Pay attention to colour meanings

As outlined above, every flower colour has a meaning and conveys information. Therefore, it's crucial to consider flower colours when selecting flowers, particularly for an emotional occasion such as a burial. Some popular floral colours in funerals include:

White: This signifies peace, purity, innocence, and reverence

Red: This brings thoughts of love, and you can choose red roses or carnations

Blue: This is mainly known as the colour of sorrow and can also denote comfort and calmness

Yellow: Usually, yellow is linked to friendship. Therefore, if you're a friend of the deceased, you may consider this option

Lavender: This means respect and humility

2. Consider the personality of the deceased

You can also choose funeral flowers depending on what the deceased loved while alive. Recall your memories and determine if they had a specific colour or flower they preferred. Also, determine the kind of person they were. If they love nature, you may choose a basket of rustic wildflowers. Think of various factors that can help you create customised and heartwarming flowers.

3. Know your relationship with the deceased

Your relationship with the deceased can significantly impact the floral arrangements, funeral flowers, and colours you can buy. For a close family member, you can purchase wreaths or casket sprays. Alternatively, consider standing bouquets or other informal arrangements for an extended family member. Also, if the departed is your close friend or colleague, choose wreaths, sprays, basket arrangements, or a live plant.

4. Consider the faith of the deceased

Another significant factor to consider when buying funeral flowers is the deceased's faith, religion, and cultural beliefs. Some cultures may not accept flowers during a funeral, while others take them. Additionally, some may prefer certain types of arrangements and colours.

By keeping in mind the meanings of colours, the personality of the deceased, your relationship with them, and their faith, you can make thoughtful choices when purchasing funeral flowers. These considerations will help you convey your sentiments and provide comfort during this challenging time.

