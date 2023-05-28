Hunter Valley News
Taylor wins Upper Hunter veterans golf at Aberdeen

Updated May 29 2023 - 11:31am, first published 8:32am
Garry Taylor (right) is congratulated by captain Paul Gorman after winning the Upper Hunter Veterans event at Aberdeen on Tuesday, May 23. Picture supplied
Garry Taylor (right) is congratulated by captain Paul Gorman after winning the Upper Hunter Veterans event at Aberdeen on Tuesday, May 23. Picture supplied

Garry Taylor won Upper Hunter Veterans stroke and putting round form 29 veterans in sunny and still conditions at Aberdeen Golf Club on Tuesday, May 23.

