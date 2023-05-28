Taylor wins Upper Hunter veterans golf at Aberdeen

Garry Taylor won Upper Hunter Veterans stroke and putting round form 29 veterans in sunny and still conditions at Aberdeen Golf Club on Tuesday, May 23.
Taylor did best with nett 70 to win from Dave Taylor second 72, third was Reg Davidson 74, fourth Jim Hobbs 76 C/B and fifth was Des Partridge 76.
Balls went to Mick Alsleben and Andy Medway 76 and on 78 to Tony Pearson, Terry Mitchell and Mark Neesom.
The best scratch score of 74 went to Mick Alsleben. The putting wine, kindly donated by the Aberdeen Sport and Recreation Club, was won by Mick Alsleben with 26 putts on a C/B.
The Bradman's Trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Annie Woods.
Nearest the Pins: 4th Andy Medway 7th Paul Constable 9th Mick Alsleben 13th George Campbell 16th Charlie Wintle 18th Des Partridge
FUTURE GAMES:Tuesdays on May 30, Stableford at Murrurundi (please bring your golf carts to share rides); on June 6, stableford at Muswellbrook (book-in with the proshop); on June 13, stableford at Denman; on June 20, stableford at Scone (book-in with Ross Banks); on June 27, stableford at Aberdeen.
New members welcome. Hit-offs by 8.30am
