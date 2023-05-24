DETECTIVES are on the hunt for five men they claim forced their way into a Muswellbrook home armed with knives, machetes, hammers and a pole.
CCTV footage of a man police believe can help has been released as they search for the culprits in the alleged home invasion earlier this year.
Emergency services were called to a home on Forbes Street about 1:15am on March 4 after reports of an aggravated robbery.
When officers arrived they were told five men had barged into the home before assaulting the four occupants inside.
Paramedics treated a 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman at the scene before rushing them to John Hunter Hospital.
Two dogs at the home were hit with machetes and were looked after by a veterinarian.
Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene and began looking into the incident under Strike Force Blisville.
On April 6, about 2:20pm, a keycard that police allege was stolen during the home invasion was used at a service station on Arthur Street, Wellington.
The investigation led police to arrest a 29-year-old woman at Wellington, who was charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and a serious indictable offence of receive property by theft.
The woman first appeared at Dubbo Local Court on April 13 and was formally refused bail. She will face the same court on May 29.
Strike force investigators have released CCTV footage of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.
He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged 30 to 35, between 160 and 170cm tall with a solid build and unshaven face.
He is seen in the footage wearing a dark coloured jacket and cap.
Detectives have urged anyone with information that may help Strike Force Blisville investigations to contact Muswellbrook police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
