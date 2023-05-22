It's a crunch round in the Group 21 competition with top four clashes between Greta Branxton and Denman and Singleton and Scone.
The Singleton Greyhounds will be looking to bounce back against Scone Thoroughbreds at Pirtek Park on Saturday after a narrow 18-16 loss to second-placed Denman.
The Greyhounds lost by two points as both they and the Devils ran in three tries each at Denman Oval on Sunday.
The Thoroughbreds were tested but finally ran out 44-30 winners against Muswellbrook at Olympic Park on Sunday and the Greta Branxton Colts shut out Aberdeen with a 42-0 win at Jefferson Park on Saturday.
The results leaves Singleton in fourth place on six points, four points behind top of the table Greta-Branxton with Denman second on nine points and Scone on eight from three wins and two draws.
After narrow losses to top-two teams Denman and Greta Branxton (30-22) in the past two rounds, the Greyhounds will be anxious to collect the scalp of a team above them on the ladder.
While a win for Scone could see them rise to second on the ladder if Greta Branxton beat Denman in the top of the table clash at Denman on Sunday.
In Sunday's round six game against Muswellbrook, Ashton Frost scored a hat-trick and Blake Johnston a double as Scone ran in eight tries. They were joined on the score board by Jarrod Wicks and Jake Watts who also kicked six goals.
Muswellbrook shared the scoring around with five individual try scorers - Luke Cameron, Luke Marco, Wade McKenzie, Cade Boney and Callan Cridland - and Cameron kicking three goals and Kane Cubillo and Hayden Dolgan-Fox also adding two pointers.
Penikolo Latu scored a double and James Olds kicked three goals to go with his try for Denman.
Singleton was best served by prop Ryan Andrews who collected the players' player award. The tries were scored by Tyler Atkins, Jack Smith and Macaulay Daly, while Daly landed two conversions.
In a one-sided affair, Josh Cagney and Dylon Edwards both scored doubles as Greta Branxton ran in eight tries against Aberdeen. Nic Lawrence, Jesse Cronin, Tyler Carter and Jackson Cassidy also crossed for four-pointers. Patrick Andrews kicked five from eight conversion attempts.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
