Singleton identity Supercar driver, Ryan Gilroy is getting set for a change of pace getting behind the wheel of a Spongebob Squarepants themed 1979 Holden Kingswood (modified to a Holden 308 V8) to participate in this year's NSW Variety Bash.
And to ensure this mission of putting smiles on the dials of regional kids is accomplished, Ryan will also be swapping his racing suit out for an over-sized Spongebob costume.
Ryan says he loves wearing the costume because the character truly resonates with the kids and on his first Bash last year, it was a crowd favourite.
At just 21 years of age, Ryan will be the youngest Basher, however, he is certainly not the least experienced when it comes to getting behind the wheel of a car as he has been racing Supercars and recently competed in the Newcastle 500.
While Ryan is passionate about racing, he is equally enthused about the Bash
"I can't wait to get on the road with like-minded people, discovering new sights and new places along the way, but most of all, driving the miles for the smiles," he said.
Now in its 31st year on the road, the Variety NSW Bash is set to be exceptional with more than 300 Bashers in 100 weird and wonderful cars set to visit 16 regional towns in NSW, departing Dubbo on Sunday 21 May and culminating in a free family fun day for all in Newcastle on Saturday 27 May.
The 2023 Variety NSW Bash is a key regional fundraising event for Variety - the Children's Charity to fund equipment and resources for kids with unmet needs.
The colourful convoy of vehicles is set to delight little and big kids alike and will include nine NRL team themed cars, Team Tonka, Spongebob Squarepants, Toy Story Crocodile Dundee, Scooby Doo, Transformers, Shrek, Star Wars, Dark Lords, Minions, Trolls, Flintstones and Thomas the Tank Engine themed vehicles.
The convoy will roll into 12 schools along the way delivering more than $80,000 in grants to meet wish lists.
The bighearted convoy will start the seven day 2,160km journey in Dubbo and travel to Eugowra, Greenthorpe, Stockinbingal, Leeton, Conargo, Bunnaloo, Echuca, Lowesdale, Narrandera, Murrumburrah, Thirlmere, and St Marys before returning to Newcastle's Foreshore for the Variety Family Fun Day,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.