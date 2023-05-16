Hunter Valley News
From supercars to the Variety Bash Singleton racing car driver Ryan Gilroy is changing gears for a good cause to raise funds for the children's charity

Updated May 17 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:05am
Singleton's Ryan Gilroy ready for the Variety - NSW Bash. Picture supplied.
Singleton identity Supercar driver, Ryan Gilroy is getting set for a change of pace getting behind the wheel of a Spongebob Squarepants themed 1979 Holden Kingswood (modified to a Holden 308 V8) to participate in this year's NSW Variety Bash.

