POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from Muswellbrook.
Thomas Beckingham, 16, was last seen leaving a home on Forbes Street at 11.30am on May 9.
When he failed to return home or make contact with family members, he was reported missing to officers from Hunter Valley Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Thomas is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a slim build, brown hair, moustache and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in the Sydney or Muswellbrook area.
Anyone who may have seen Thomas or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Hunter Valley police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
