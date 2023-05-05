Talented playmaker Caitlin Moran is among three more signings unveiled by the Newcastle Knights as the NRLW title-holders target back-to-back premierships.
The 22-year-old former Jillaroo from Muswellbrook made her long-awaited NRLW debut in season 2022 after an extended period out of the game.
Moran featured four times for the Knights in their second campaign, including their historic 32-12 grand final victory over Parramatta.
Outside back Jasmin Strange and rising, home-grown talent Jules Kirkpatrick have also been added to coach Ronald Griffiths' squad.
Strange earned her place in the Knights squad with a strong NSW Women's Premiership season for Newcastle.
The New Zealand Maori representative played her one and only NRLW match against Newcastle last season, scoring a try in the Roosters' narrow 18-16 victory at Allianz Stadium.
Strange featured in the NSW Country team who defeated NSW City 18-12 at Kogarah Oval on Thursday night.
Kirkpatrick is a product of the Knights junior development system and was in the NSW under-19 team last year.
"It's fantastic to have Caitlin re-sign after coming on board mid-season last year in our NSW Harvey Norman Premiership team, where her game has gone from strength to strength, culminating in her NRLW debut last year," Griffiths said.
"Caitlin adds plenty to our organisation and it will be exciting to see her development continue to grow over the next 12 months.
"Jasmin is another great story, and we are so pleased to have her back at the Knights.
"Jules is one of the best pathway success stories we have witnessed, starting in Singleton to Tarsha Gale then patiently working her way into a NRLW development player to now signing an NRLW contract."
The club had already confirmed the retention of star fullback Tamika Upton, Hannah and Jesse Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston, Shanice Parker, Olivia Higgins, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk, Simone Karpani and Tiana Davison.
Newcastle open their NRLW season against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 22.
