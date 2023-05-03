Singleton Greyhounds U18s put on a dominate display at home on Sunday defeating the Muswellbrook Rams 64-0.
Jai Davies was voted the players player for the game and is currently the competition's top try scorer with six. Max Stone is Singleton's top scorer with 28.
The win sees the Greyhounds in second place on the ladder behind Scone.
Singleton won all three other games in Group 21.
It was a clean sweep for the three Singleton teams in Group 21 as the Greyhounds under 18s put on a show for a home crowd on Sunday in their 64-0 defeat of the Muswellbrook Rams.
Jai Davies was voted the players player for the game and is currently the competition's top try scorer with six.
Max Stone is Singleton's top scorer with 28. The win sees the Greyhounds in second place on the ladder behind Scone.
Making it two wins in a row for first grade they defeated the Aberdeen side 32-16 at home on Sunday.
Like the U18s they are now second on the ladder behind the Greta/Branxton Colts.
First grade players play were Mac Daly and Les Khan.
Top try scorer for the Greyhounds is Blake Andrews with three.
Top point scorer is Mac Daly with 28pts.
It was a much closer result in reserve grade with the Greyhound defeating the Tigers 16-12.
Bailey Johnson was voted their players player.
Tyson Cullen is both top try scorer and overall point scorer with 12pts.
In the Ladies League Tag competition Singleton is second on the ladder and they won 10-6 with the players player going to Mackenzie Scott.
Top try scorer for Singleton is Lily McNamara with five tries and she is also the team's top point scorer.
This weekend they will play at home against the Muswellbrook Rams with the ladies league tag up against Murrurundi Mavette's with kick-off in the morning at 10:20am.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.