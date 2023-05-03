HUNTER region councils are set to receive almost $2.5 million extra in federal funding for local road projects, above money already allocated.
The Albanese government has announced that Cessnock Council will receive an extra $614,546 above the already allocated $1.07 million; Lake Macquarie City Council will get an extra $1.01 million above the already allocated $1.75 million; Muswellbrook Shire Council will get $333,344 on top of $577,989; and Singleton Council is in line for $470,736 extra on top of $816,085.
It is part of the government's election commitment to provide an extra $250 million for rural, regional and outer-urban road projects.
"We know many councils across the country are struggling to maintain and improve their local road networks - especially following repeated flooding and other natural disasters in recent times," said Catherine King, the federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister.
"We have listened to councils and are standing side-by-side with local governments to support them in their vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for their communities."
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the Hunter "really copped it" during recent rain events - particularly in July, 2022.
"In my discussions since then with councils, roads are always at the top of the list for funding requests," he said.
"Every little bit helps and this ... will go a long way to helping the councils across the Hunter electorate with their road repairs and upgrades."
