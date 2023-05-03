Areas in the Upper Hunter and surrounds are in the spotlight for a wild dog and fox control operation which is set to be conducted across the region in May and June.
These operations are anticipated to impact private properties, State Forests, Crown Land and Travelling Stock Routes throughout the Upper Hunter Electorate.
Hunter Local Land Services and the NSW Forestry Corporation are carrying out 1080 poison aerial and ground baiting during the two-month operation to take place across the Upper Hunter.
Aerial baiting is scheduled for areas including the Merriwa, Singleton, Dungog, Nowendoc, Nundle and surrounding areas.
This will involve areas on private property, State Forests, Crown Land and Travelling Stock Routes throughout the duration of the operation.
The aerial baiting will be accompanied by a large-scale ground baiting program.
This has prompted Local Land Services and Forestry to warn landholders, neighbours and visitors not to enter baiting areas with domestic pets.
As well as this working dogs should be muzzled during the pest control operation.
For more information on wild dog and fox control across the Upper Hunter, call Hunter Local Land Services offices at Paterson, Singleton, Merriwa, Scone and Taree on 1300 795 299 or email admin.hunter@lls.nsw.gov.au.
