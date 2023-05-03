Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

wild dog and fox control begins in Upper Hunter

May 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild dog and fox control operations are set to begin in Merriwa, Singleton, Dungog, Nowendoc and Nundle.
Wild dog and fox control operations are set to begin in Merriwa, Singleton, Dungog, Nowendoc and Nundle.

Areas in the Upper Hunter and surrounds are in the spotlight for a wild dog and fox control operation which is set to be conducted across the region in May and June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.