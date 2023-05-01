The apprentice becomes the master. And so it was at Scone last Sunday in the Upper Hunter championships when last year's men's A-grade plate runner-up turned in a faultless performance to take out the title in a jam-packed day at the courts.
With the courts at their sparkling best and the players keen and ready to go the stage was set with 22 players competing in men's A, B and C grade and ladies A and B grade.
Men's A-grade set the stage with strong performances from all the entrants and in the final, it was young gun Blake "next level" Liverton playing a near flawless match against Noman "never say die" Jawaad to win in three.
Blake showed maturity beyond his years taking control of the match with his hard-hitting precision shots and ran down everything Noman could throw at him in a clinical display that will see him over get better in the years to come.
A-grade ladies saw a repeat of the 2022 final between Allyson "have racquet, will travel" Connor and Donna "ready to rumble" Murdoch. Although Donna pulled off some cracking winners and was always in the contest, she was unable to sustain it with Allyson's speed and precision proving the difference with a well-earned three set victory.
For the Men's A-grade plate event, Michael "guts or glory" Valantine narrowly missed out on the plate final going down to Curtis "smiling assassin" Strong in a thrilling three sets, 40 points to 38.
Bill "take aim" Coveny took on Curtis in the plate final and at 2-0 up was hoping for an early shower. Curtis had other ideas, taking the third 15-13 then went rally for rally with Bill in a see-sawing fourth game that saw Bill victorious 15-13 in a cliffhanger.
B-grade men's and Scott "all or nothing" Liverton had to be content with third place after taking games of both first and second place opponents.
The final saw Adrian "all in the wrist" Barwick and Jono "here, there and everywhere" Williams do battle and at 2-1 up Adrian needed to keep his nerve to make sure it didn't go to a fifth set, winning the fourth 15-13 in a tough match.
B-grade ladies saw Tina "shoot for the stars" Burt and Skye "down to earth" Avard battling it out for the right to take on Kris "ready and waiting" Agosto and at a set apiece both players had their chance.
In the end Tina's high serves proved the difference in an entertaining match but in the final, it was Kris who kept her focus to take out the B-grade 3-1 in a crowd-pleasing match.
The C-grade men's showed how tough the day was with a number of players having their chances with Alex "the bigger the better" Wells winning through to the final.
Daryl "down to the last serve" Coveny and Thomas "tooth 'n' nails" Havyatt both took a game off Alex leaving them to wonder what might have been.
On the other side of the draw Andrew "I have a plan" Lennox also hung on with Alex "make it up on the run" Newton having every chance losing 15-14, 14-15, 15-14 in a nail-biting match while Jackson "no surrender" Wells kept both players honest with plenty of enthusiasm.
In the plate final it was Alex Newton using every trick in the book to come back from 2-1 down and win against Thomas Havyatt in a thrilling five-setter while Andrew Lennox kept his nerve to down Alex Wells 3-0 in the final though Alex hung in there every game waiting for Andrew to drop his guard but sadly, never did.
A big thanks to tournament director Chris Agosto and Curtis Strong for the organising of the championships, to Kris Agosto for the lunch, which was enjoyed by the players and spectators, to the court owner for the use of the facility and to everyone there making the day the great success it was.
