Scone Golf Club: Alsleben wins Scone open

Updated May 1 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 11:30am
Captain Ross Banks congratulates A.G. White Cup scratch winner Mick Alsleben after Scone Golf Club's men's open day on April 31.
Mick Alsleben won the Scone Open A.G. White Cup on Sunday, April 30 with a fine round of 5 under par 67.

