There were some extra NTP's with Barb Hobbs winning the sixth in two shots at 4.8m and Mac Dawson winning the ninth in two shots at 1.99m. The usual NTP's went to Jeff Harrington 5.1m on the fourth, Charlie Wintle 2.3m on the eighth, Matt Langan 2.53m on the 13th and Michael Morton 1.35m on the 17th.