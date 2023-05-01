Mick Alsleben won the Scone Open A.G. White Cup on Sunday, April 30 with a fine round of 5 under par 67.
This equaled the best score with preferred lies from the white tees previously set by the runner up Mac Dawson who had 69.
The Bob Robb Cup stableford winner was also a Scone player, Seb Curry, who had 44 points - three ahead the runner up from Murrurundi, Robert Mostyn.
Fortunately the overnight rain abated and a fine day ensured for the 94 players from nine visiting clubs.
The prizes extended down to sixth place in each grade due to the generous sponsorship of the club's valued supporters the Isis Motel, Farrams and Muswellbrook Golf Shop.
These were distributed on stableford points with the winners being
A Grade
B Grade
C Grade
The long drives were won by Murray Considine, Dan Malone and Kyden Weitz in each grade.
The NTP's were shared around being won by Mick Curry 2.13 metres on the fourth, Jeb Hardy 0.77m on the eighth, Matt Hobbs 1.30m on the 13th and Col Solway 6.8m on the 17th.
The day would not have been such as success without the assistance from many members prior to and during the day and the course staff and volunteers who had the course in splendid condition.
The event on Saturday, April 29, was an 18 Hole Individual and 2B Stableford sponsored by Col Solway.
It was also round two of the Captain's Trophy which was won by David Bradshaw with 77 points.
The 2Ball winners were Matt Langan and Matt O'Donnell who had 46 points, and the best individual round was by Rod Vaughan with 41 points.
There were some extra NTP's with Barb Hobbs winning the sixth in two shots at 4.8m and Mac Dawson winning the ninth in two shots at 1.99m. The usual NTP's went to Jeff Harrington 5.1m on the fourth, Charlie Wintle 2.3m on the eighth, Matt Langan 2.53m on the 13th and Michael Morton 1.35m on the 17th.
The ladies played 18 Hole Stableford on Thursday, April 27, sponsored by Dinie Bishop.
The winner with a top round was Kathy Robinson with 42 points from runner up Mary Brennan who had 39 points. Dordie Bragg won the NTP on the eighth.
Good scores were also had in the 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday, April 28, with the winner being Cameron French on 40 points ahead of runner up Charlie Wintle 36 on a countback from two others.
The big events for the club continue this week with the ladies hosting their open day on Thursday, May 4, contesting the Manning Cup. A good field is entered for the shotgun start event.
On Saturday, May 6 the event will be an 18 Hole Stroke / Stableford for the Monthly Mug and the weekly Medley Stableford will conclude on Friday, May 5.
