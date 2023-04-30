"Steve you said you are always late, you were about 20 minutes today but that's OK," AGL chief executive Damien Nicks commented to veteran shift manager Steve Lanesbury moments after Liddell power station had sent its final power to the state's electricity grid.
In the end, it took longer than anyone had expected to kill the iconic generator's last operating turbine on Friday, April 29.
About 40 operators, engineers and executives crammed into the control room on Friday to oversee the final stages of the process at 10am.
With the coal supply shut off, the turbine's output slowly dropped.
But, as if refusing to die, it sent a few last pulses of electricity before flatlining at 10.15am.
Suddenly the sustained silence that had hung over the control room for the best part of 30 minutes lifted.
There were hugs and applause.
Tears were choked back as those assembled reflected on the historic moment they had just participated in.
Mr Lanesbury and veteran plant controller Barry Moffitt were given the honour of formally shutting Liddell down.
Mr Lanesbury, a 44-year veteran, later said his final shift had been surreal.
"I haven't shed a tear yet, but I suspect I will later," he said.
"It went on longer than expected. I've never seen anything like it.
"She was still going, we were basically trying to turn her life support system off and let her go by herself, but we couldn't do that in the end. We actually had to push the button, which was a bit sad."
Bayswater-Liddell general manager Len McLachlan said the level of employee commitment to the 52-year-old coal-fired power station had been extraordinary.
"We have got so many employees who have more than 40-plus years service; I was talking to an employee this morning who had almost 50 years," he said.
"When you consider that, plus the emotion, the pride and the respect, they really appreciate the fact that we are paying tribute to what Liddell has meant for this community."
About 60 per cent of Liddell's workforce will transfer to Bayswater power station, while the remainder will retire. The rest of this year will be spent decommissioning the plant and preparing it for demolition.
Mr McLachlan said, despite the sadness associated with the closure of Liddell, workers accepted they were part of a clean energy transition.
"It's growing knowledge over time," he said.
"People recognise that the transition is occurring.
"There's also questions about how we are going to do that and what it's going to take, but people understand that things are going to be different."
Jackson Channon, who has worked as an electrician at Liddell and Bayswater for the past seven years, is part of three generations who have worked at Liddell. He said he was excited by emerging career opportunities.
"There are plenty of opportunities in the renewables sector. It will be very exciting to see what the future brings for me," he said.
Mr Channon said it was a bittersweet day.
"This place has meant a lot to my family, and for the people who work here, it's like a community of mates," he said.
With Liddell passed into history, the plant's employees gathered on the adjacent oval to celebrate and reflect on the end of an era in Australian baseload electricity generation.
"I know this has been an incredibly challenging week, a reflective week, but you have done an amazing job here over this last week," Mr Nicks said to those assembled in the control room after the plant had shut down.
"I want to thank you for what everyone has done here over the past 52 years."
Activists and billionaires alike have been marking the demise of the coal-fired "clunker", which provided about 3 per cent of the grid's power in the past year
Speaking at the opening of the Bango Wind Farm near Boorowa some 430km south of Muswellbrook, mining magnate turned green hydrogen entrepreneur Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest said he was "delighted that stinking old carbon bomb is closing down".
Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud called for the Liddell site to be turned into a nuclear power station.
"We believe Liddell and the Hunter have a nuclear future," he said. "We believe the small-scale modular technology that's evolving particularly in Canada ... is something we should have a national conversation about."
The closure comes as the energy market operator said renewables were breaking energy generation records and driving down wholesale electricity prices. Black coal-fired output to the national market in the first quarter of 2023 was 3 per cent down on the previous year's first quarter, despite a 129-megawatt uptick in coal-fired availability.
Liddell's demolition will begin in 2024 and take about two years. More than 90 per cent of the materials in the Liddell plant are expected to be recycled during demolition, including 70,000 tonnes of steel - more than the total weight of steel works for the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Boilers, chimneys, turbine houses, the coal plant and various buildings will go and the site will be levelled with crushed concrete.
But transmission connections will be retained as the site gears up to become an industrial energy hub, equipped with a grid-scale battery.
As Australia's largest electricity generator and biggest emitter, AGL faced government pressure and a shareholder revolt led by billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes for going too slow on exiting coal and gas. Under new management, AGL pledges to be "net zero" from operations with all of its coal-fired power stations to close by 2035 - including Loy Yang, which provides almost a third of Victoria's power.
Its gas-fired Torrens Island power station, South Australia's largest plant, is getting a makeover as an industrial hub as well.
The future of Australia's biggest coal-fired power station, Origin Energy-owned Eraring, remains up in the air, with government briefings suggesting its closure would be more risky than Liddell's closure, and would leave a supply gap.
She was still going, we were basically trying to turn her life support system off and let her go by herself but we couldn't do that in the end. We actually had to push the button, which was a bit sad.- Liddell employee Steve Lanesbury
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.