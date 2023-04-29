The Scone Horse Festival is a celebration of all things that make Scone the 'Horse Capital of Australia'. Join the community as it comes together for 10 days of fun, excitement and entertainment in the Upper Hunter Valley. Events include the Warburton Estate Agents Scone Horse Festival Parade (May 6) and Scone Cup (May 12). See the huge range of festival events, some ticketed and others free, at sconehorsefestival.com.au/program.