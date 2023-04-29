Twilight Fridays
Friday nights: Saddler's Creek Wines
Wine, food and live music is available at Saddler's Creek Wines in Pokolbin from 4pm until 7.30pm every Friday night. Twilight Friday Wine and Chill offers an outdoor wine experience with a relaxed vibe. Bookings can be made online via Saddler's Creek Wines website. For same day bookings, call the cellar door on (02) 4991 1770.
Scone Horse Festival
May 4-14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival is a celebration of all things that make Scone the 'Horse Capital of Australia'. Join the community as it comes together for 10 days of fun, excitement and entertainment in the Upper Hunter Valley. Events include the Warburton Estate Agents Scone Horse Festival Parade (May 6) and Scone Cup (May 12). See the huge range of festival events, some ticketed and others free, at sconehorsefestival.com.au/program.
A Little Bit of Broke
May 5-7: Broke-Fordwich
A Little Bit of Broke is back in an all-new format. Discover incredible wine, food, farm gate produce, experiences and accommodation in a picturesque corner of the Hunter Valley. For more information on festival experiences and to buy tickets, head online brokefordwich.com.au.
Tocal Field Days
May 5-7: Tocal Agricultural College, Paterson. Time: 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday. Cost: Prices vary $5-$20
Tocal Field Days is the premier agricultural event in the Hunter. There will be more than 320 exhibitors bringing you all the latest in farming techniques and technologies, machinery, remote devices, solar energy and award winning livestock. As well as good food and wine, there will be demonstrations and a boat load of fun. Buy early bird tickets now: tocalfielddays.com/tickets.
Thunderbolts Adventure
May 6-7: Moonan Flat
The adventure features a two day overnight gravel ride with all the trimmings from Graveleur. After cresting the Barrington Tops range and then making it down the 30 minute descent in one piece, you can look forward to a sumptuous feast and plenty of hydration at the Moonan Flat pub on Saturday night. For full details and to sign up visit graveleur.cc.
Firelight Festival
May 13: John Street, Singleton. Time: 6pm-9pm. Cost: Free
Thousands of people are expected to converge on the CBD for the free, family-friendly after dark event, featuring vibrant fire performers, live entertainment and music as well as some of the region's best food. For the full event program visit singletonfirelight.com.au
