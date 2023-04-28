Hunter Valley News
Scone Horse Festival president Andrew Cooper excited as Upper Hunter event draws near

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:00am
Scone Horse Festival president Andrew Cooper is preparing for huge event starting on May 4 and running through until May 14. Picture supplied.
The Scone Horse Festival is a little over a week away and new festival president Andrew Cooper is excited to lead the festival in it's 43rd year.

