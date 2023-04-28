Hunter Valley News
Kings School principal hits back after Singleton goanna death

By Luke Costin
April 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Sydney principal hits out over public response to dead Singleton goanna
The headmaster of an elite Sydney boys' school has taken aim at the public response to the death of a goanna during a student camp.

