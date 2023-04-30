Champion Singleton bull rider and NSW captain Cody Heffernan said Queensland may have "gotten one on us", but there was still plenty more to come in the PBR Australia Origin Series.
In front of a sold out crowd in Newcastle on Saturday, April 22, Queensland took out the round one honours of the three-part state of origin series by 271 points.
"It's always good to ride in Newcastle," Heffernan, the reigning PBR Australia champion, said.
"I think we're a young team, and although we're still kind of building, we are really getting that team concept down pat now, and we're doing things together as a team which is really important.
"We're pumped for Brisbane. The series isn't over yet. Team Queensland may have gotten one on us, but we still have two more events to go."
Whilst both teams started the night out strong, in the end it was Team Queensland who secured 11 qualified rides and totalled 921.5 points.
Team NSW trailed closely behind with eight qualified rides and ended the night with 650.5 points.
Queensland captain Aaron Kleier, who set the standard early on in the night with a 81.5 point effort on Rip Slinger (Keliher Bucking Bulls) in the first round, said his team were excited to have kicked off the opening Origin event with a win.
"It was good to come back to the team format. It's always good riding for Queensland because you're riding for your state. All the boys get behind each other and it's always a really good atmosphere," he said.
"It's unreal watching all those young boys come through and ride good. It just pumps everyone up more."
Queensland rider and 2021 Rookie of the Year Macaulie Leather had a stellar performance as he knocked down qualified rides, securing 87-points onboard After Dark (Troy Keliher) during the first round.
The 21-year-old sensation was the event leader, and has since catapulted to the number one position in the Australian national standings.
Macualie Leather had an outstanding performance. He ended up riding two out of three of his bulls and being the event leader. It is great to see the former Rookie of the Year now become one of the top riders in Australia.- PBR Australia general manager Glen Young
Mr Leather has started the 2023 season off strong, with the Origin I event in Newcastle marking his second event win in a row, and his fifth top five event placement this year.
"It feels good to back it up. I'm just trying to cover all my bulls and build on that, so it is always good to get them rode," he said.
"I just want to keep riding my bulls and keep staying consistent. It's really good this year having these new kids ride with us. It's unreal to see the sport growing so much and to see the kids coming up and doing it so well."
Some other highlights for Team Queensland included Mount Isa rider Jack Curr, who secured a mammoth 86-point effort in Round 2 on Canadian Club (Maynes Bucking Bulls), marking an Origin career high for the Queensland cowboy.
Curr is currently ranked number four on the Australian National Standings, trailing Aaron Kleier in the number three spot.
For the bovine athletes, it was Wetzel from TNR Bucking Bulls who secured the highest point bull of the night with a 43.5 point ride score.
Whilst Team NSW fell short, Heffernan had a stellar individual performance, taking Bex (Maynes Bucking Bulls) to the whistle for 85 points for the highest ride in the first round, before going on to cover two out of three of his bulls by the end of the night.
PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said it was great to see some of the "young guns" step up to the plate on Saturday night, with their being a total of eight riders across both teams who made their PBR Origin debut.
"The Origin series is different from any normal individual event. It's great to see riders from New South Wales and from Queensland come together in a team sport and rally each other on," he said.
"In the first round, Aaron Kleier and Cody Heffernan came out strong. They each rode one for one. It was a head-to-head competition, but eventually Team NSW couldn't catch Team Queensland towards the end.
"Of course, Macualie Leather had an outstanding performance. He ended up riding two out of three of his bulls and being the event leader. It is great to see the former Rookie of the Year now become one of the top riders in Australia."
The second instalment of the Origin series will take place in Brisbane on June 10 before closing in Cairns on July 22, where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be determined.
"Since the PBR Origin Champion will be the team that wins two or more events in the series, the next event in Brisbane now has the potential to determine who will take out the Championship title," Mr Young said.
"The next two Origin events will also play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the Monster Energy PBR Australia Grand Finals occurring in Townsville in November, which is the richest bull riding event in the entire southern hemisphere.
"Newcastle is always one of our favourite events, the crowd is electric and there isn't a bad seat in the house. It was another great event and we're looking forward to coming back again next year."
