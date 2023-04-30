It may have been a foggy start to the Anzac Day commemorations in Gundy but that did not deter the community coming out in numbers to mark their respects.
Guest speaker this year was Upper Hunter Council deputy mayor James Burns.
And this year there were two special unveilings at the Memorial Hall - the Anzac Memorial path and the Anzac bench.
The path contains plaques donated by local families in memory of those members of their family whose served in the ADF.
Picture supplied by Sinead Scott.
