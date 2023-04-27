Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

What to expect on the last day of electricity production at Liddell Power Station in Muswellbrook

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Liddell's last hours will play out
How Liddell's last hours will play out

After 52 years of faithful service, Liddell power station will fall silent on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.