Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Hunter Gamers raze nearly half a million tax dollars per day

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
April 27 2023 - 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POKER machine players across the Hunter and Central Coast are creating profits of more than $2.5 million per day for the region's pubs and clubs, an increase of 35 per cent in five years, new figures show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.