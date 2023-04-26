POKER machine players across the Hunter and Central Coast are creating profits of more than $2.5 million per day for the region's pubs and clubs, an increase of 35 per cent in five years, new figures show.
They also produced a massive $81.3 million in tax during the second half of 2022, contributing to a statewide boon of $1.18 billion in tax.
As politicians debate reforming NSW's gaming industry, new figures show that across the state, machines pull in a collective $23 million each day.
NSW poker machine players have lost $4.3 billion to the state's 86,000 poker machines in a six-month period.
The data, covering June to November in clubs and July to December in pubs, shows how much profit was made in each LGA, how much tax was paid, and how many machines and venues benefitted.
Newcastle topped the Hunter's list of LGAs bringing in a profit of $99.7 million in the second half of 2022, compared to $76 million in 2017, followed by Lake Macquarie with a profit of $77.9 million.
The latest six-monthly poker machine data, released by NSW Liquor and Gaming, show significant increases in profit compared to five years ago, including a 75 per cent increases in the amount of tax raised.
That is flowing from more than 12,400 machines at 319 venues in the Hunter and Central Coast, with a decrease in the number of machines, from 13,538 in 2017.
Their data comes amid the political debate to overhaul the system in the wake of a damning report on money laundering. The report prompted former premier Dominic Perrottet to release a proposal for a statewide mandatory cashless gaming card and harm minimisation measures, winning support from key crossbenchers.
Labor's Chris Minns promised a cashless card trial on 500 machines and a plan to slash the number of machines statewide.
The NSW Crime Commission report in 2022 found the machines are one of the last safe havens for criminals by allowing them to use large amounts of cash. Commissioner Michael Barnes said the scale of money-laundering carried out through the machines was impossible to determine due to the lack of traceable data but it involves "many billions" of the $95 billion put through the machines each year.
Despite the extent of ill-gotten gains, laundering through pokies was inefficient and not widespread, the commission found.
Independent MPs including Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper have made gambling reform a priority following the report's release.
In the six months to the end of 2022, poker machines in clubs and pubs in Lake Macquarie made an increase in profit of $23,636,509 million when compared to the same period in 2017.
Mr Piper's position is that no government should play a role in supporting or allowing the industry to expand.
"Gambling is the cause of great distress in many families, and destroys some," he said. "It also creates issues in the long term for the state government and charitable organisations which often find themselves picking up the pieces, as well as the welfare tab."
Wesley Mission has called on the community to make a stand for gambling reform, describing poker machines as systematically designed to cause mass loss and harm.
Wesley Mission CEO Rev Stu Cameron, who launched an ad campaign in the lead-up to the state election, said Wesley Mission would continue advocating for essential reforms to prevent gambling harm.
"When it comes to gambling and the use of poker machines, Australia is home to a shameful array of statistics, particularly in NSW," Rev Cameron said.
"In 2022, people in NSW lost $8 billion to poker machines. It is the highest rate of loss, per person, anywhere in the world.
"Wesley Mission knows all too well the impact of gambling harm in NSW.
"We see the immense hardship faced by individuals and families affected by problem gambling and the ripple effect of gambling harm across communities."
Wagga Wagga independent MP Joe McGirr, who is guaranteeing confidence and supply for the government in the lower house, says he was "very keen" for the government to move ahead on their pokies reforms and expand the trial on cashless cards.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
