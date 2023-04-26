Hunter Valley News
Kathleen Folbigg conviction under 'reasonable doubt', inquiry told

By Jack Gramenz
April 27 2023 - 8:01am
Diary entries used to convict Kathleen Folbigg need to be read in context and should not be considered admissions she harmed her children, a hearing has heard.
There is reasonable doubt Kathleen Folbigg is guilty of killing her four children, says the senior barrister assisting an inquiry into her convictions.

