There is reasonable doubt Kathleen Folbigg is guilty of killing her four children, says the senior barrister assisting an inquiry into her convictions.
Former NSW chief justice Tom Bathurst KC began hearing closing submissions yesterday.
"On the whole of the body of evidence before this inquiry there is a reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg's guilt," counsel assisting Sophie Callan SC said.
Mr Bathurst will report to the governor on whether to exercise the royal prerogative of mercy, a power the Department of Communities and Justice describes as "rare and exceptional".
The Upper Hunter mother's case is similarly rare and exceptional. The 55-year-old is serving a 25-year minimum sentence, found guilty in 2003 of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter. Folbigg maintains her innocence, claiming her four babies - Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura - died of natural causes between 1989 and 1999. Rare genetic variants later identified in Folbigg and her daughters triggered the second inquiry into her conviction not long after a 2019 examination.
The CALM2-G114R variant impacting the calcium-binding calmodulin protein was a "reasonably possible cause" of Sarah and Laura's deaths, according to cardiology and genetics experts. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, was another possible cause of Laura's death.
Patrick may have died from a neurogenetic disorder, which could have hospitalised him before his death, experts told the inquiry. Reasonable hypotheses on their deaths undermine the tendency reasoning used to convict Folbigg of Caleb's manslaughter.
"The cause of Caleb's death at 19 days remains undetermined," Ms Callan said.
Folbigg's journal entries were presented as admissions in the circumstantial case at trial, but expert psychological evidence "uniformly indicates that it would be unreliable to interpret the entries in this way", Ms Callan said.
Folbigg consistently explained to police and a previous inquiry the entries reflected feelings of failure as a mother after the deaths of three of her children. In one entry, she fears "it happening again", but that does not suggest she played a hand in "it", Ms Callan said. Folbigg's ex-husband's barrister, Peter Hastings KC, disagreed.
"The diaries are admissions," Mr Hastings submitted. "The interpretation which fits that perfectly is 'it' is a reference to her inability to maintain control and lose her temper."
The Director of Public Prosecutions accepts the inquiry could find a reasonable doubt about Folbigg's guilt. Closing submissions continue today.
