The Upper Hunter mother's case is similarly rare and exceptional. The 55-year-old is serving a 25-year minimum sentence, found guilty in 2003 of three counts of murder and one of manslaughter. Folbigg maintains her innocence, claiming her four babies - Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura - died of natural causes between 1989 and 1999. Rare genetic variants later identified in Folbigg and her daughters triggered the second inquiry into her conviction not long after a 2019 examination.