Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Foggy morning on Anzac Day 2023 in Gundy before the service in the Memorial Hall

Updated April 28 2023 - 8:58am, first published April 26 2023 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may have been a foggy start to the Anzac Day commemorations in Gundy but that did not deter the community coming out in numbers to mark their respects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.