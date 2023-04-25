Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Liddell power station closure: former operator Tony Duffell holds fears for energy reliability in the future

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 25 2023 - 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Duffell looks at old photographs from his time as one of the first operators hired at Liddell power station in the 1970s. Picture by Marina Neil
Tony Duffell looks at old photographs from his time as one of the first operators hired at Liddell power station in the 1970s. Picture by Marina Neil

TONY Duffell was one of the first operators on site at Liddell power station, his job was to help keep the power on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.