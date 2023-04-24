Man shot three times while breaking into Scone home, jury hears

A MAN who broke into a home at Scone in the early hours of the morning because he says he heard the occupant was selling drugs to kids was shot three times at close range with a revolver, Newcastle District Court has heard.
But Paul Patrick Condon, 53, says the intruders brought the gun and it "went off" as he tried to stop them breaking in. Mr Condon on Monday pleaded not guilty to five shooting offences and faced the first day of a trial in Newcastle District Court that will focus on what happened inside a laundry at the back of a home in Barton Street, Scone in the early hours of November 24, 2020.
During her opening address, Crown prosecutor Jane Krippner told the jury that in November, 2020, Mr Condon was growing cannabis in his garage, and the alleged victim had heard from a mate that Mr Condon was supplying drugs to children.
Ms Krippner said someone pointed out to the alleged victim where Mr Condon lived, and about 3am on November 24, 2020, he decided to pay Mr Condon a visit.
Ms Krippner said the alleged victim entered the home through the back door and was in the laundry when a shot was fired from inside the house, through the laundry door, hitting him in the left knee. The alleged victim says he fell backwards into the back door as the laundry door opened and Mr Condon fired another shot, this time striking him in the right ankle, Ms Krippner said.
"I expect that [the alleged victim] will tell you that the accused then came up close to him and pointed the barrel of a pistol so that it was touching [the alleged victim's] face," Ms Krippner said. "He'll tell you that he thought he was going to be shot in the head and hit out at the accused."
The gun was discharged again, striking the alleged victim's right shoulder. Ms Krippner said the alleged victim ran to his car, driving to a friend's house and was then taken to Scone hospital where he was treated for three gunshot wounds.
Mr Condon voluntarily went to Scone police station and denied having possession of the firearm used in the shooting.
Ms Krippner said Mr Condon had told police that he had heard a loud noise coming from the back door. He said he armed himself with a knife and went towards the laundry where he was confronted with a gun poking through the sliding door.
Mr Condon had told police he grabbed the gun and wrestled with the man before the weapon went off "four or five times".
During his opening address, defence barrister Jason Curtis told the jury Mr Condon denied he was armed with the gun and said it was discharged while trying to stop people breaking into his home. The trial will continue on Wednesday.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
