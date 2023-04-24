A brood of hens saved from slaughter and rehomed in Murrurundi are helping to spread awareness about Australia's battery egg industry.
The 36 hens raised for the sole purpose of laying eggs were due to be sent to the slaughterhouse before not-for-profit charity Let the Ladies Go swooped in to save them.
"Hens are killed at 18 months after a life of suffering," Let the Ladies Go founder Tania Daykin said.
"Even if they have feel good titles of 'free range' and 'organic free range', if they're 18 months old they go to slaughter. There's no such thing as a cruelty free egg."
Rescuing and rehoming chickens, plus educating the public about the "cruelty behind egg consumption" are the core values of Let the Ladies Go.
In the past six years, the charity has rescued 65,000 egg-laying hens from farms across NSW.
In rehoming the hens, Ms Daykin ensures the people adopting them are aware that the chickens' health is more important than the prospect of daily eggs.
"We want good, loving homes for these girls that will not subject them to further exploitation," Ms Daykin said.
At the end of March, Ms Daykin received a call from Charlie White.
The 85-year-old Murrurundi resident was seeking some chickens to "renovate" his backyard and, after hearing about what Let the Ladies Go do, wanted opened his home to as many hens that needed the "most help".
Typically, a maximum of 10 hens are rehomed to any one residence. But an exception was made for Mr White, who received 36.
"Quality of life for these girls is paramount and after speaking with Charlie, we knew he would invest the time and effort into giving these girls a good life," Ms Daykin said. "He's a really nice guy who just wants the best for these hens."
The hens were delivered on April 8 and arrived to a "meticulously prepared containment area filled with a great variety of gourmet food stations", Ms Daykin said.
"The smallest girl kept returning to Charlie's feet, pestering him to pick her up for cuddles. Obviously, she's a good judge of character."
The rescue story was widely liked and shared when it was posted to the Let the Ladies Go Facebook page, further spreading awareness about the charity and its work.
The Australian government last year committed to phasing out battery cages for hens by 2036.
Internationally, Australia has been an outlier on chicken welfare, with 30 of the 38 nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development either having phased out battery cages or in the process of getting rid of them.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.