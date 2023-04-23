On Saturday, April 22 the best round in the field of thirty nine players was by Justin Smart who had 39 points. His round of 1 under par resulted in the A Grade prize. Ross Higham made a good return to the game to win C Grade with 38 points and Rod Vaughan's 35 points was the best in B Grade to round out the prizes kindly donated by Brody and Trevor Wilson. It was also Round 1 of the R. J. Lowrie Cup.