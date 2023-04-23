It was a big week of golf at Scone when the club hosted the annual Country Cup Interdistrict 4BBB team event on Friday, April 21.
The Hunter River District ladies team defeated Newcastle Hunter Ladies District convincingly by 46 points with the Aberdeen pair of Karen Newton and Judy Miller being the winners on 45 points. The field of sixty players enjoyed the event and the course.
Scone player Jake Teague won the Denman Men's Open Day on Sunday April 23. He had a great par round of 72 to finish in a tie. In the sudden death playoff Jake birdied the first hole to win the event.
Well done Jake.
On Thursday, April 20, the ladies hosted Muswellbrook for the second round of the Interclub Challenge which was deferred from last year. Muswellbrook had a hefty lead from Round 1 and whilst Scone won the day they were defeated in the overall challenge. The 18 Hole Stableford was sponsored by Muswellbrook Golf Shop. Beryl Taylor had the best score of 39 points closely followed by runner up Julie Leckie on 38 points.
Barb Hobbs hit a fine shot on the 13 th to 0.70 metres to win the NTP plus the resultant birdie gained her four balls in the Birdie Box! The ball winners were: Beryl Taylor 39, Julie Leckie 38, Mary Brennan 36, Nickie Cramsie, Louise Mathews, Sue Wilks 35, Mei McCormick, Pam Minch, Leanda Nutt, Kathy Robinson 34 and Dordie Bragg 33 points on a countback from Barb Hobbs.
On Saturday, April 22 the best round in the field of thirty nine players was by Justin Smart who had 39 points. His round of 1 under par resulted in the A Grade prize. Ross Higham made a good return to the game to win C Grade with 38 points and Rod Vaughan's 35 points was the best in B Grade to round out the prizes kindly donated by Brody and Trevor Wilson. It was also Round 1 of the R. J. Lowrie Cup.
There were two great shots inside a metre on the par 3's to win NTPs by Gordon Halliday on the 4 th at 0.45 metres and by Andrew Dick on the 8th at 0.53 metres, and each player received a jackpot of four balls. The 13th was won by Daryl Dutton at 1.15 metres and the 17 th by Andrew Clydsdale at 1.32 metres.
The ball winners were: Justin Smart 39, Ross Higham, Joel Harrison 38, Andrew Dick 37, Mick Alsleben, Chris Wilson 36, Les Cottam, Rod Vaughan 35, Kyle Smith, Daryl Dutton, Garry Carter, Trevor Wilson 34, Phil McGuirk, Lyn Banks and Jock O'Connor 33 points on a countback from David Druce.
In the Weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday April 21, Joel Harrison had 37 points to be the winner. He also won a ball along with Charlie Wintle, Mick Reynolds 36, Josh Irwin, Lindsay Paterson, Josh Noble and Peter Teague all on 35 points.
Next Sunday, April 30, one of the major events on the Scone Golf program, the Men's Scone Open, will be played with a near full field of 102 players entered.
On Thursday April 27 the Scone ladies will play an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Dinie Bishop.
On Saturday April 29 the event will be an Individual and 2B Stableford sponsored by Col Solway and it is also the final round of the Captain's Trophy. As usual the weekly Medley Stableford competition will be on offer. The Scone Ladies Open day will be held on Thursday May 4.
