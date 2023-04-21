Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said the Singleton Advocacy Agenda calls for urgent government leadership on the future of waste and recycling at the Federal and State levels. "Council is strongly committed to driving a circular economy and sustainability generally, and is proud of the range of achievements we have made over the past few years including installing recycled plastic fencing at Howe Park, plastic street furniture and plastic wheel stops in car parks, and using recycled material to seal the car park at the Waste Management Facility," he said.