Happy Paws Happy Hearts (HPHH) has launched a unique employment pathway in the Hunter, with animals at its heart.
The program, Explore, was launched to support vulnerable youth to take their next steps into volunteering, work or further study. Located at Hunter Valley Animal Facility and Rehoming Centre at Neath, the custom-built mobile classroom was made possible by a $75,000 grant from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
The mobile classroom will enable participants to learn employment skills and gain confidence to enter the next phase of their lives, all while being accompanied by rescue dogs and cats.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Jennifer Leslie said Explore is a much needed support program for vulnerable youth in the Hunter.
"This partnership offers them a safe and educational environment in which they can thrive," she said. "Through the six-month Explore program, Happy Paws Happy Hearts secures placement and study options for each participant, aligning with their individual goals, capability and support needs."
Happy Paws Happy Hearts chief commercial officer Kellie Ireland said the program is designed for participants who have made their way through the programs and are ready for their next challenge.
"We can equip our participants with knowledge and skills to thrive in their desired careers, hand in hand with the confidence to know they are valuable and capable of doing so," she said.
Since launching Explore in the Hunter, HPHH has supported four participants on their employment journey.
One participant whose name is Steph has graduated early after securing employment in the animal care industry.
Happy Paws Happy Hearts program trainer Nina Waterton said seeing the real impact Explore has on their lives makes going to work so enjoyable.
"With some of our participants, it's like night and day. Watching them gain confidence and achieve their goals is truly awesome," she said.
Participants Dylan, Jax and Gabby will continue working towards their goals through the Explore program. "They have all grown and flourished in such a short amount of time," Ms Waterton said.
Dylan, who is autistic and lives with anxiety, joined Happy Paws Happy Hearts more than a year ago and has become more confident with people and animals. Still attending his weekly training sessions, Dylan was invited to join the employment pathway program because of his interest in working in the animal care industry.
One of his proudest achievements at Happy Paws Happy Hearts was preparing a socially anxious dog, Yo-Yo, for adoption.
"He's a very anxious dog, but he also loves people. So, it's very sweet to see him bond with everyone in the group and get a lot more comfortable with people," Dylan said.
Dylan has also recently completed his Certificate III in Companion Animals at TAFE and will complete a work placement as part of the Explore program.
Peta Smith lives at the Neath property and runs two rescue shelters, including the Hunter Valley Animal Facility and Rehoming Centre NSW. She said they have a total of 45 dogs and 40 cats. "The participants bring socialisation and enrich to the lives of our rescue animals," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
