Transgrid helicopter to conduct three day safety inspections of high voltage transmission lines near Muswellbrook

Updated April 21 2023 - 11:07am, first published April 20 2023 - 2:49pm
INSPECTION: A helicopter crews conducts a safety inspection on a high voltage electricity line. Picture: Transgrid
Upper Hunter residents may notice helicopters flying very close to high voltage electricity lines in the area from Friday through to Sunday, but Transgrid says there's no reason to be concerned.

