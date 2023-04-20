Take it easy on the roads, police warn as school holidays wind up and Anzac Day ahead

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy weekend on the roads as school holidays wind up and ahead of Anzac Day.
The state-wide Anzac police operation will begin at 12.01am on Friday, April 21, with double demerit points in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 25.
"Anzac Day is about honouring our wonderful armed forces and veterans, so we want everyone to arrive safely," new Minister for Police Yasmin Catley said.
"In the spirit of Anzac Day, let's show comradery and look out for each other on our roads by slowing down, driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence."
The Anzac operation follows on the heels of the Easter long weekend traffic operation, where more than 5000 speed infringements were issued and 326 drink driving charges were laid across NSW.
Seven people lost their lives on NSW roads during the Easter operation, however the Hunter was spared any road fatalities.
The Anzac high visibility policing operation will be targeting "high risk behaviours" such as excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.
"The goal is preventing injury and death. Tragically this year, 109 people have died on NSW roads - a concerning increase of 12 deaths compared to this time last year," Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said.
"Fatigue is a major contributor to road crashes, but police cannot take action against fatigue in the same way we would enforce something like speeding, so we have to rely on the public to do the right thing.
"A split-second's inattention caused by fatigue can be catastrophic, so we urge drivers to plan their trips carefully, take regular breaks, and never get behind the wheel if they feel too tired to drive.
"We remain committed to ensuring public safety over the Anzac Day weekend, and we're asking all motorists to do their part as well - especially as we expect more cars on our roads with school holidays coming to an end."
School zones will be back in action from Monday, April 24, coinciding with the final day of the police operation.
